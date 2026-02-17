B2i Digital Supports AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference As Official Marketing Partner

B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital Supports AI & amp; Technology Virtual Investor Conference as Official Marketing Partner

17.02.2026 / 23:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Live Presentations From Public Companies Across the AI and Technology Landscape Virtual Investor Conferences Platform Enables Real-Time Q&A and One-on-One Meetings Between Companies and Investors NEW YORK, NY - February 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc., a capital markets positioning and investor connectivity platform for growth-stage public companies, will serve as the Official Marketing Partner for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on February 19, 2026, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. Virtual Investor Conferences connects public companies traded on NYSE, Nasdaq, OTC Markets, and non-US exchanges with a global audience of accredited retail and institutional investors through live, online presentations. The VIC platform supports real-time Q&A and one-on-one meetings with management teams, and replays remain available after the event. “Companies want conversations, not just views,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.“VIC gives management teams a direct forum to present, answer questions in real time, and schedule one-on-one meetings. It's a natural fit for our role as The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM, helping companies turn visibility into meaningful investor dialogue.” The event showcases public-company management teams spanning the AI and technology landscape, including data infrastructure, technology-enabled energy and mobility solutions, and enterprise platforms. As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital publishes pre-event company profiles and provides post-event marketing support to extend visibility and encourage investor follow-up and meeting requests. Profiles for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference are available at and presentations will be available afterwards at @b2idigital/videos About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to MeetingsSM, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information: David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

...









@b2idigital







@b2idigital

B2i Digital Featured Conferences:

/b2i-digital-featured-conferences About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing engagement. The platform delivers investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information: John Viglotti

Senior Vice President, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group Inc.

212.220.2221 Office

...

...



@OTCMarketsGroup Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. View the original release on

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

17.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

