The Fight To Quit Smoking: How Kenvue Is Working To End Nicotine, Tobacco Addiction

Around the world, nicotine addiction continues to pose a threat to public health-evolving beyond cigarettes into new and addictive forms like e-cigarettes (or“vapes”), heated tobacco and nicotine pouches. With more than 1.3 billion people still smoking globally1-and the use of e-cigarettes amongst adolescents on the rise 2-it's clear that the fight to curb tobacco and nicotine addiction is far from over.

That's why Kenvue proudly launched Total Quit TM, an ambitious, comprehensive global campaign that advocates for a future free from both tobacco and nicotine3. Building on more than four decades of leadership in nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), this latest effort is aimed at policymakers and policy influencers around the world.

Total QuitTM: A vision for a tobacco- and nicotine-free future

The campaign calls on governments to reshape public policy in response to the rapidly changing nicotine landscape. While global smoking rates are going down, the growing popularity of e-cigarettes and other similar products, especially among youth, demands fresh attention. In places like Canada and the U.K., adolescent e-cigarette use (“vaping”) has doubled or tripled in just a few short years2. And while some smokers have successfully quit using these products, 1 in 5 nicotine users today have never smoked a cigarette before4.

Total QuitTM urges policymakers to take proactive steps to:



Ensure appropriate access to cessation tools for smokers and nicotine users wanting to quit

Regulate alternative tobacco and nicotine to protect the uptake from never smokers, in particular youth Invest in public education to promote awareness of the benefits of complete freedom from tobacco and nicotine.

At the heart of the campaign is totalquitjourney, a new online hub that provides resources, infographics, expert videos and the campaign's manifesto. The site serves as a rallying point for health leaders and changemakers to create a world where every person has the opportunity to quit-not just smoking, but all nicotine.

The Kenvue path forward is clear: making Total QuitTM possible for everyone, everywhere will lead to true health equity.

Nicorette®: Pioneering innovation with purpose

The launch of Total QuitTM builds on decades of action from Nicorette®, the world's leader in NRT. Available in 65 countries and offered in 30 different formats, Nicorette® is committed to helping create a world that is free from the harms of tobacco and nicotine, right now.

And Nicorette® has remained at the forefront of cessation support around the world. In 2024, Nicorette® GumTM and InvisiPatchTM became the first NRT products added to the World Health Organization 's prequalification list, an important milestone for access and quality assurance in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, Kenvue in the UK launched Smokefree Families, an initiative that aims to reduce the number of babies born into smoking households and protect families from the harms of tobacco by tackling smoking in pregnancy and the early years of childhood.

Nicorette® is also leading the charge in smart cessation tools, including QuickMist SmartTrackTM, a connected mouth spray that pairs with a behavioral support app to help users create custom quit plans and track their progress.

Moving toward total freedom

Whether through bold policy advocacy or product innovation, work done by Kenvue in the smoking cessation space reflects its broader Healthy Lives Mission to nurture healthy people, enrich a healthy planet and maintain healthy practice through sustainable innovation and product transparency

And when it comes to tobacco and nicotine, the end goal isn't reduction. It's total freedom from tobacco and nicotine.

