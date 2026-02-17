Meet The Athletes Behind 'Team Fifth Third' And The Stories That Move Them Forward

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, February 17, 2026 - Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced the continuation and expansion of its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program, 'Team Fifth Third,' welcoming a roster of 30 student-athletes and partnerships across nine universities including Auburn University, Butler University, Florida Atlantic University, Michigan State University, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Dayton, the University of Louisville, the University of Michigan and Xavier University.

As one of the financial industry's first NIL initiatives of its kind, the program centers on a simple belief: the stories driving student-athletes matter. Team Fifth Third athletes collaborate with the Bank on a social media series, which spotlights the small yet powerful steps they take on and off the court to compete at the Division I level. Their experiences are brought to life across the athletes' TikTok and Instagram channels, as well as Fifth Third's own platforms.

“Student‐athletes work incredibly hard while competing at an elite level,” said Carolyn David, head of marketing at Fifth Third.“Their stories reflect dedication and resilience, and they deserve to be told. Team Fifth Third lets us spotlight their hard work, both on and off the court.”

Returning Team Fifth Third captain Ryan Conwell, University of Louisville guard, embodies the grit and determination of Team Fifth Third athletes.

“I try not to take any moment for granted. Every step has taken sacrifice, hard work and a commitment to getting better; my family has been my greatest support system throughout it all,” Conwell said.“I'm grateful to be back with Team Fifth Third this year.”

His experience reflects what Team Fifth Third strives to celebrate and support: the real stories behind student‐athletes' journeys - what drives them, and the habits that fuel their success.

For Macy Brown, University of Michigan guard getting a Fifth Third Better is about going the extra mile.

“Playing basketball has ingrained discipline, whether in the classroom or the gym. We came here to play sports, but we also came for the degree and the relationships. That mindset pushes us to grow every day,” Brown said.“That means showing up every day with the same excellence you would in the classroom, the gym, in your relationships with your friends, and just being willing to go the extra step.”

Team Fifth Third goes beyond sponsorship by connecting passion to purpose, strengthening community ties and equipping student‐athletes with financial knowledge to succeed beyond the game. Through the program, athletes have the opportunity to receive personalized financial education, including one‐on‐one coaching from Fifth Third bankers on budgeting, saving and investing.

This program is a continuation of Fifth Third's long-standing relationship with college athletics, with naming rights for Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati and Fifth Third Stadium at Kennesaw State University. Fifth Third also is the Official Bank of University of Dayton Athletics, with Fifth Third proudly emblazoned on the Flyers' basketball court, and the Official Partner of Xavier Athletics.

