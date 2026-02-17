Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Across State, Cloudy Skies Expected

Karnataka is experiencing dry conditions across all districts, with cloudy skies expected in some areas. Coastal, North Interior, and South Interior regions remain largely dry. A low-pressure area near Sri Lanka may bring scattered rains.

The weather is expected to remain predominantly dry across all districts of Coastal Karnataka.

Residents can expect clear skies with minimal rainfall over the next few days. This pattern is likely to continue, allowing outdoor activities to proceed with minimal weather-related disruptions.

Authorities have advised farmers and residents to monitor local weather updates for any sudden changes.

Similarly, North Interior Karnataka is forecast to experience dry weather conditions across all districts.

Temperatures are expected to remain consistent, with no significant rainfall in the region.

The stable weather may benefit agricultural activities, although authorities caution that water resources should be monitored, given the prolonged dry conditions.

South Interior Karnataka is also expected to see dry weather in the coming days.

The lack of significant precipitation may lead to warmer days and cooler nights across the region.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during peak daytime heat, while farmers should plan irrigation schedules accordingly.

Meanwhile, a circulation in the extreme southwest Bay of Bengal (SW BOB) and the Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) intensified into a low-pressure area (LPA) last night, moving slightly westwards. This system is expected to bring scattered rains to south and southeast Sri Lanka.

Additionally, another circulation is forecast to form off the north coast of Sri Lanka on Friday, which could influence the weather along the Tamil Nadu coastline.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring these developments for potential impacts on Indian coastal regions.