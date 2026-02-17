5 Key Storylines WWE Advanced On RAW Before Elimination Chamber 2026 Premium Live Event

WWE RAW set the stage for Elimination Chamber 2026 with subtle hints and storyline shifts. From Jericho speculation to Balor's Judgment Day tension, Oba Femi's tease, Bayley's struggles and Gunther's setback, here's what WWE quietly revealed.

A mysterious box appeared on RAW, instantly igniting speculation about Chris Jericho's possible WWE return. Fans online believe Y2J could be revealed in Chicago on February 28, 2026. WWE needs a major surprise before WrestleMania, and Jericho's comeback would generate immense hype. The placement of the box was a deliberate tease to fuel anticipation.

Finn Balor's storyline with The Judgment Day took another turn. During a promo with CM Punk, Balor was reminded he had the tools to succeed without his faction. Later, he stopped JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio from attacking Punk, and clashed with The Irish Ace backstage. These developments suggest the faction may soon betray Balor, especially as he distances them from his title pursuit.

Oba Femi appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, who offered him a contract. The former NXT Champion also confronted Rusev, hinting at a possible feud. WWE subtly teased the revival of Rusev Day, while positioning Femi for his first major storyline on the main roster. The segment suggested Femi's move to RAW is imminent.

Bayley competed in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match but came up short. Despite her decorated career, WWE continues to book her poorly. The loss reinforced the perception that creative has sidelined her from prominent roles. Bayley's recent trajectory indicates WWE has seemingly given up on her as a central figure in the division.

In RAW's main event, Je'Von Evans defeated Gunther and Dominik Mysterio to qualify for the Men's Chamber match. Gunther's loss came after interference from Dragon Lee, who is closely linked to Rey Mysterio. WWE may be setting up Gunther vs. Rey at WrestleMania 42, with Rey potentially putting his career on the line. This would allow Gunther to continue his“Career Killer” gimmick on the grand stage.