Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Partly Cloudy Skies, Poor Air Quality In Some Areas

Bengaluru experiences partly cloudy skies today with poor air quality in some areas. Temperatures range from 17°C to 29°C, humidity at 39%, and winds at 19.4 km/h. Authorities advise caution and monitoring of AQI levels.

Bengaluru is experiencing partly cloudy skies today, with periodic cloud cover giving residents brief sunny intervals.

The current temperature stands at 23°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 39%. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 19.4 km/h, creating slightly breezy conditions across the city.

Air quality remains a concern, with the AQI fluctuating between 77 and 212, indicating poor conditions in some areas.

The city's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 17°C and 29°C respectively.

Humidity levels will remain moderate, contributing to comfortable mornings and slightly warm afternoons.

Residents are advised to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

Over the next two days, Bengaluru is likely to see mainly clear skies, with mist expected in certain areas during the early morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are forecasted to remain steady at 29°C and 17°C, respectively, providing a consistent climate.

Calm winds and clear visibility are expected to make commuting and outdoor activities manageable.

Given the current air quality index ranging from moderate to poor, individuals with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly are advised to take precautions.

Wearing masks outdoors and limiting exposure to polluted areas can help minimise health risks.

Staying updated with weather and air quality forecasts is recommended for safe and comfortable outdoor activity.