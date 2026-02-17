Grenada Tourism Authority CEO To Moderate At CTO Air Connectivity Summit

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada - Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Stacey Liburd, will serve as moderator for a featured leadership panel at the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) 2026 Air Connectivity Summit in Bermuda later this month.

The one-day summit, convened under the theme“Integrating Aviation and Regional Tourism Development,” brings together tourism ministers, airline executives, airport authorities and regional policymakers to address one of the Caribbean's most critical development priorities: strengthening air access to support sustainable tourism growth.

CEO Liburd will moderate the panel titled “From Runway to Resort: Connecting Aviation & Caribbean Tourism Development,” a strategic discussion examining how deeper integration between aviation planning and tourism strategy can unlock long-term economic value for Caribbean destinations.

The session will feature senior aviation and infrastructure leaders and private-sector hospitality leadership. Discussions will focus on route development, airport infrastructure, digital identity systems, visitor flow management and the alignment of airlift strategies with destination growth models.

“Air connectivity is not a standalone aviation issue; it is central to tourism development, economic resilience and regional competitiveness,” said Liburd.“As Caribbean destinations continue to evolve, closer alignment between aviation strategy and tourism planning will determine how effectively we grow, diversify and sustain our visitor economies.”

Grenada's participation in the summit reflects the destination's ongoing engagement in regional airlift dialogue and its commitment to data-informed, collaborative approaches to connectivity. The tri-island has continued to strengthen its international air service partnerships while advancing strategic marketing efforts designed to maximise route performance and visitor yield.

The CTO Air Connectivity Summit forms part of the organization's broader Reimagine Plan and the work of its Airlift Committee, which seeks to address intra-regional connectivity, long-haul access and aviation sustainability across member states.

Liburd's role as moderator and a member of the CTO's Airlift Committee places Grenada at the center of conversations shaping the future of Caribbean air access and tourism integration.

