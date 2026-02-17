Fellow at the Centre for Space, Cyberspace and Data Law; Senior Teaching Fellow, Faculty of Law, Bond University

Gregory Radisic is a lawyer and academic with expertise in outer space law, emerging technologies, and corporate law. Gregory is a Senior Teaching Fellow at Bond University, where his research focuses on dispute resolution and regulatory frameworks for conflicts among public and private space actors. He has extensive experience completing complex legal and policy projects for senior leadership at international organizations, including the United Nations, European Space Agency, and American National Space Society.

Gregory is a Fellow of the Centre for Space, Cyberspace & Data Law (CSCDL), a research centre studying the legal and governance challenges at the intersection of space, cyberspace, and data. He is also a Fellow of the For All Moonkind Institute of Space Law and Ethics and an Affiliate Member of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Gregory has been recognized for his extensive advocacy and pro bono work in public international law, receiving the King Charles II Coronation Medal from the Government of Canada for his "outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada”. In 2025, he was named Top 30 under 30 by the Alberta Council for Global Cooperation.



2022–present Fellow at Institute of Space Law and Ethics, For All Moonkind

2024–present Legal Counsel, Innovation and Private Markets Team, Alberta Securities Commission 2024–present Senior Teaching Fellow, Centre for Space, Cyberspace and Data Law, Bond University



2024 Bond University, Doctor of Philosophy, Law (PhD) Candidate

2023 University of Toronto, Masters of Law (LLM)

2022 University of Calgary, Juris Doctor (JD)

2019 York University, Schulich School of Business, Masters of Marketing

2018 Queen's Univeristy, Bachelor of German 2017 Queen's Univeristy, Bachelor of Science (Honours)



Law Society of Alberta Canadian Bar Association (Air & Space Section)

King Charles II Coronation Medal from the Government of Canada; Top 30 under 30 by the Alberta Council for Global Cooperation;