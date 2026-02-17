Trauma Therapist Institute Announces March Trauma Training On Treating Dissociative Identities

MENAFN - GetNews)



Featuring Renowned Trauma Educator Jamie Marich, Ph.D., LPCC-S, REAT

DENVER, CO - The Trauma Therapist Institute© (TTI), a leading provider of advanced trauma training for mental health professionals, is now enrolling participants for Clinical Competencies in Treating Dissociative Identities: Bridging Lived Experience and Science for the Trauma Therapist, a live virtual training designed for clinicians working with complex trauma and dissociative presentations.

Led by internationally recognized trauma educator and clinician Jamie Marich, Ph.D., LPCC-S, REAT, this course addresses a critical gap in therapist education: how to ethically, safely, and competently respond when dissociation emerges in treatment. While dissociation is common in trauma work, many clinicians receive minimal formal training on how to assess and adapt treatment when clients experience parts, time loss, or disconnection.

This training provides therapists with a grounded, research-informed framework for working with dissociation without fear, avoidance, or rigid protocols.

Clinical Competencies in Treating Dissociative Identities

Trainer: Jamie Marich, Ph.D., LPCC-S, REAT

Live Virtual Training: Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 10:00 AM Central

CE Credits: 4 CEs (Day 1 – Non-EMDR Therapists)

On-Demand Access: Available one week after the live session

Build Competence. Reduce Risk. Strengthen Ethical Trauma Care.

When Dissociation Appears-and Training Falls Short

In everyday clinical practice, dissociation often appears when therapy reaches emotionally significant material. Clients may“check out,” shift into different internal states, or feel detached from their bodies and experiences. These moments place therapists in complex ethical and clinical territory, especially when they have not received sufficient preparation.

Most graduate programs offer limited education on dissociation, leaving clinicians unsure how to assess it, respond to it, or integrate it into trauma frameworks. This training reframes hesitation not as avoidance, but as responsible clinical caution when adequate support has been lacking.

Participants will learn how to move from uncertainty to informed, thoughtful engagement with dissociative clients.

Learning Outcomes

Through clinical discussion, applied frameworks, and real-world examples, participants will develop:



Confidence in assessing and conceptualizing dissociation

Skills for pacing and“assessment before activation”

Strategies for adapting trauma models without abandoning fidelity

Tools for integrating lived client experience with scientific understanding

Approaches for working with parts and dissociative states without pathologizing Ethical, scope-aware decision-making practices

The course emphasizes competence, safety, and long-term stability over symptom-driven intervention.

Who Should Attend

This training is designed for licensed and license-eligible clinicians who regularly work with complex trauma and encounter dissociation in practice. It is especially relevant for therapists who feel underprepared to assess dissociative experiences, concerned about destabilizing clients, or frustrated by overly rigid or simplistic treatment models.

This is not an introductory course for new clinicians. It is intended for therapists with a solid trauma foundation who want to deepen and refine their clinical practice. Clinicians may attend live or access the on-demand replay following the event.

For more information or to register, visit: Clinical-Competencies-in-Treating-Dissociative-Identities-Non-EMDR

About Jamie Marich, Ph.D., LPCC-S, REAT

Dr. Jamie Marich is an internationally respected trauma therapist, author, and educator specializing in EMDR therapy, expressive arts, mindfulness, and trauma recovery. She is the founder of the Institute for Creative Mindfulness and the developer of the Dancing Mindfulness approach.

With a background in humanitarian aid and decades of clinical and teaching experience, Dr. Marich brings an integrative, compassionate, and research-informed perspective to dissociation and complex trauma work. She maintains a private practice and global training programs based in Akron, Ohio.

About Trauma Therapist Institute©

The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant Rebecca Kase, TTI empowers clinicians with the tools, guidance, and community needed to advance trauma-informed, ethical, and effective care.