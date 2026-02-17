Friedreich's Ataxia Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 10+ Companies Progress 10+ Novel Therapies Toward Market Entry, Finds Delveinsight PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx
"Friedreich's Ataxia – Pipeline Insight, 2026"DelveInsight's“Friedreich's Ataxia – Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies including PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx Therapeutics, Larimar Therapeutics, LEXEO Therapeutics, Exicure, StrideBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics and others, developing 10+ pipeline drugs in the Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline landscape.
DelveInsight's" Friedreich's Ataxia – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies developing 10+ pipeline drugs in the Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline landscape. It covers the Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Report
In October 2025, Lexeo Therapeutics released positive interim data for LX2006 from SUNRISE-FA Phase 1/2 and Weill Cornell Phase 1A trials, planning pivotal study in H1 2026.
In July 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lexeo Therapeutics' LX2006 based on cardiac and neurologic data.
The leading Friedreich's Ataxia companies include PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx Therapeutics, Larimar Therapeutics, LEXEO Therapeutics, Exicure, StrideBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics and others.
Promising Friedreich's Ataxia therapies include EPI-743, RT001, Idebenone, Lu AA24493, MIB-626, DT-216P2, CTI-1601, MIN-102 and others.
Friedreich's Ataxia Emerging Drugs Profile
RT 001: Retrotope
Curently in Phase III stage of development for Friedreich's ataxia, RT001 is a clinical-stage isotopically stabilized, synthetic linoleic acid (LA) discovered and developed with Retrotope's novel platform technology. This platform is designed to combat the oxidative stress and cellular degeneration that arises from lipid peroxidation (LPO).
Leriglitazone: Minoryx Therapeutics
Currently in phase II stage of development, Leriglitazone (MIN-102) is a novel, orally bioavailable and selective PPAR gamma agonist with a potential best-in-class profile indicated for CNS diseases. This is being developed by Minoryx Therapeutics. It is one of the several metabolites of pioglitazone and has a demonstrated sufficient brain penetration and favorable safety profile in humans, allowing PPAR gamma engagement in the CNS above the level that can be safely achieved with pioglitazone and other glitazones.
The Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Report Provides
Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Friedreich's Ataxia, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.
Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Friedreich's Ataxia treatment.
Friedreich's Ataxia companies that are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Friedreich's Ataxia drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Friedreich's Ataxia market.
Friedreich's Ataxia Companies
DelveInsight's Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:
Infusion
Intradermal
Intramuscular
Intranasal
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Molecule Type
Friedreich's Ataxia products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:
Vaccines
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Product Type
Scope of the Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Friedreich's Ataxia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Friedreich's Ataxia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Contents
Introduction
Executive Summary
Friedreich's Ataxia: Overview
Pipeline Therapeutics
Therapeutic Assessment
Friedreich's Ataxia – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Inactive Products
Friedreich's Ataxia Key Companies
Friedreich's Ataxia Key Products
Friedreich's Ataxia Unmet Needs
Friedreich's Ataxia Market Drivers and Barriers
Friedreich's Ataxia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Friedreich's Ataxia Analyst Views
Appendix
