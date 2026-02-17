Friedreich's Ataxia Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 10+ Companies Progress 10+ Novel Therapies Toward Market Entry, Finds Delveinsight PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Friedreich's Ataxia – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies including PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx Therapeutics, Larimar Therapeutics, LEXEO Therapeutics, Exicure, StrideBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics and others, developing 10+ pipeline drugs in the Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline landscape.

It covers the Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Report



In October 2025, Lexeo Therapeutics released positive interim data for LX2006 from SUNRISE-FA Phase 1/2 and Weill Cornell Phase 1A trials, planning pivotal study in H1 2026.

In July 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lexeo Therapeutics' LX2006 based on cardiac and neurologic data.

The leading Friedreich's Ataxia companies include PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx Therapeutics, Larimar Therapeutics, LEXEO Therapeutics, Exicure, StrideBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics and others. Promising Friedreich's Ataxia therapies include EPI-743, RT001, Idebenone, Lu AA24493, MIB-626, DT-216P2, CTI-1601, MIN-102 and others.

Friedreich's Ataxia Emerging Drugs Profile

RT 001: Retrotope

Curently in Phase III stage of development for Friedreich's ataxia, RT001 is a clinical-stage isotopically stabilized, synthetic linoleic acid (LA) discovered and developed with Retrotope's novel platform technology. This platform is designed to combat the oxidative stress and cellular degeneration that arises from lipid peroxidation (LPO).

Leriglitazone: Minoryx Therapeutics

Currently in phase II stage of development, Leriglitazone (MIN-102) is a novel, orally bioavailable and selective PPAR gamma agonist with a potential best-in-class profile indicated for CNS diseases. This is being developed by Minoryx Therapeutics. It is one of the several metabolites of pioglitazone and has a demonstrated sufficient brain penetration and favorable safety profile in humans, allowing PPAR gamma engagement in the CNS above the level that can be safely achieved with pioglitazone and other glitazones.

Friedreich's Ataxia Companies

There are 10+ key companies, such as PTC Therapeutics, Retrotope, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Minoryx Therapeutics, Larimar Therapeutics, LEXEO Therapeutics, Exicure, StrideBio, Voyager Therapeutics, Lacerta Therapeutics and others, developing therapies for Friedreich's Ataxia.

