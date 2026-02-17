How Preschool Educators At Little Scholars Use Creative Curriculum To Foster Early Learning

MENAFN - GetNews)



Little Scholars Childcare Center supports early learning through structured care for families in Brighton Beach. The focus is on helping children build fundamental skills that matter. The daycare adheres to two evidence-based models, which are popular in early education in the country. These are the HighScope and the Creative Curriculum. Both models are intended to facilitate young children's learning through exploration, as well as the systematic support provided by teachers. The goal is to help children build cognitive and social skills through age-appropriate daily routines.

Children learn in daycare classrooms that are organized into interest areas such as books, art, dramatic play and science. Every area is to be used to promote language development and early math. Teachers design activities that address state learning objectives while allowing children to decide how they participate. This balance helps build confidence, along with focus and independence in daily tasks.

“Families need more than basic care. They want to know if their child is learning and being guided in a way that actually supports long-term growth. We use a curriculum that is built on decades of research and proven to work in early childhood classrooms,” said a spokesperson for Little Scholars Childcare Center.

The preschool Brighton Beach program is not focused on worksheets or memorization. Instead, the strategy is built on the actual teacher-directed play. If a child is interested in animals, teachers introduce vocabulary and math related to that subject. This helps the child stay interested while still learning the skills needed for kindergarten readiness.

Teachers are trained to observe children closely and adjust their plans based on what each child needs. Progress is tracked using tools that match state learning standards. Families are given regular updates on their child's development through conferences and reports. This process helps parents stay informed while also supporting stronger classroom outcomes.

The daycare Brighton Beach location also includes daily routines that support self-care, conflict resolution, and group problem-solving. Children learn how to follow a schedule, ask for help, and work with others. These are basic skills that support classroom success later in life. Staff help children build these skills through patient guidance and calm correction when needed.

Each day includes time for reading, small group instruction, and extensive group discussions. Children also have outdoor time, where they develop gross motor skills and learn through physical play. It is aimed at helping the entire child at the social, emotional, and academic levels without making them hurry or overburdening them.

Little Scholars Childcare Center offers early education and full-day care through structured programs for young children. As a reliable daycare in Brighton Beach, it accommodates infants through pre-K, using effective curriculum models that facilitate school readiness. Visit Little Scholars Childcare Center for more information.