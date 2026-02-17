MENAFN - GetNews)



"Living Water Resorts Joins GNEX 2026 as Gold Sponsor in Nashville, Tennessee."Waterfront Resort Leader Supports Industry-Shaping Event in Nashville

Orlando, Fla. - February 17, 2026 - The Perspective Group and GNEX (Growth Networking EXperience) Conference today announced that Living Water Resorts, the only resort destination located on the shores of Georgian Bay in the heart of Collingwood, Ontario, will join GNEX 2026 as a Gold Sponsor. The event will take place March 18–20, 2026, at the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

As GNEX continues its evolution, the conference unites leaders from hospitality, travel, vacation ownership, rentals, technology, finance, and loyalty into a single, industry-shaping annual event focused on measurable business outcomes and meaningful collaboration.

Living Water Resorts joins GNEX 2026 aligned with this cross-industry vision. The destination features 442 one- and two-bedroom suites across two resort hotels, each designed with spacious living areas and full kitchens to support extended stays and ownership-style experiences. Situated directly on the waterfront of Georgian Bay, the resort blends natural beauty with elevated hospitality.

Onsite amenities include Ontario's only Aquapath spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service marina offering a wide range of water sports, and award-winning waterfront dining. Together, these offerings position Living Water Resorts as a differentiated destination within the extended-stay and vacation ownership landscape.

“GNEX's expanded mission reflects where the hospitality and travel industries are headed, and we're proud to participate as a Gold Sponsor,” said Warren Smith, Executive Vice President at Living Water Resorts.“We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at GNEX 2026 and sharing how experiential resort destinations like ours continue to elevate extended-stay and waterfront hospitality.”

Hosted at the JW Marriott Nashville, GNEX 2026 will deliver three days of executive-level programming, curated networking, and high-impact discussions designed to turn conversations into measurable results. Attendees include decision-makers across hospitality operations, resort development, travel technology, finance, guest experience, sales and marketing, and loyalty innovation.

“Living Water Resorts represents the type of destination-driven hospitality leader that strengthens GNEX's expanded vision,” said Paul Mattimoe, President and CEO of Perspective Group.“Their exceptional waterfront location, extensive amenities, and focus on immersive guest experiences make them a strong addition to GNEX 2026 as a Gold Sponsor.”

About Living Water Resorts

Living Water Resorts is the only resort located on the shores of Georgian Bay in the heart of Collingwood. With 442 luxurious one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites equipped with living/dining room and kitchen areas in two resort hotels, Living Water Resorts offer inspiring experiences for extended stays. Onsite amenities include Ontario's only Aquapath spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, an onsite marina offering a wide array of water sports, and award-winning dining, including Collingwood's only waterfront restaurant.

About GNEX Conference

With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference series brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.