Jordan Drug Cases Decline As Security Strategy Takes Effect, Official Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb 17 (Petra) - Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), Brigadier General Hassan Qudah, confirmed on Tuesday that the number of drug cases seized during the past year recorded a decrease compared to the previous year, noting that this decline reflects the effectiveness of the enhanced security strategy in pursuing criminal networks and limiting smuggling and promotion operations.During a meeting held on Tuesday at the Family and Childhood Protection Society in Irbid, which included retired Major Generals Tayel Al-Majali and Anwar Al Tarawneh and the head of the society, Kathem Al Kufairy, Qudah said that unstable security conditions in some neighboring countries contributed to the flow of drugs into Jordan, posing a continuous challenge to the specialized agencies. He noted the continued seizure of large quantities of Captagon pills despite a decrease in the volumes of most other seized narcotic substances.Qudah stressed that combating drugs is a shared national and societal responsibility that requires continued coordination between security agencies, official institutions, and civil society, as well as the strengthening of preventive and awareness efforts to protect society and safeguard its security and stability.Al-Majali and Al Tarawneh emphasized the importance of updating security confrontation methods and enhancing intelligence and field work, with a focus on preventive programs directed at youth and families.For his part, Al Kufairy stressed the necessity of involving the family and school in prevention programs. Meanwhile, Hadil Gharaibeh, Director of Media and Communication at the society, explained that next year's plan includes launching school awareness programs, training courses for parents, and continuous community campaigns in cooperation with official authorities and civil society.