Lecturer, Indigenous Business Hub, UQ Business School, The University of Queensland

Dr Gaala Watson is a Gangalu and Birri-Gubba (Wiri) scholar, strategist, and governance expert whose work bridges Indigenous governance, systems innovation, and impact enterprise. Based at the University of Queensland Business School, she leads research on Aboriginal governance, Indigenous economics, Indigenous management and leadership.

Her practice is grounded in cultural integrity, nation-building, and systems change, bringing together Indigenous knowledge systems with foresight and strategy to shape ethical, inclusive, and future-oriented governance. Gaala has advised national organisations, contributing to reforms that embed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander governance principles in leadership education and policy frameworks.

With experience across academia, business, and community sectors, she is recognised for her ability to build trust across diverse stakeholders, translate research into practice, and design culturally grounded approaches. Her research and practice advance Indigenous-led models of governance and enterprise that reframe economic participation through principles of relationality, collective benefit, and self-determined development.

