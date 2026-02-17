MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bonterra Awarded UL ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration and Announces Grants Security-Based Compensation

February 17, 2026 5:00 PM EST | Source: Bonterra Resources Inc.

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (" Bonterra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies, recognizing our exemplary environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Supported by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (" AEMQ "), the ECOLOGO® program consists of a certification recognizing best-in-class sustainability and responsible practices for mineral exploration companies, developed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Marc-André Pelletier, President and CEO, commented: "Receiving the ECOLOGO® certification demonstrates the Company's commitment to sustainable development in our exploration activities. Our team works diligently to reduce the impact of our operations while respecting the environment and communicating with local communities. We would like to thank AEMQ for their support and guidance during the accreditation process."

Security-Based Compensation

The Company also announces that effective February 17, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 545,000 restricted share units of Bonterra ("RSUs") to officers of the Company. The RSUs are subject to a one-year vesting period from the date of grant in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The Company also granted stock options to officers to acquire an aggregate of 1,660,000 common shares of the Company. Each stock options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

ABOUT BONTERRA

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 7.4 million tonnes at 5.21g/t Au for 1.24 million ounces of Measured and Indicated categories and 9.2 million tonnes at 6.05g/t Au for 1.78 million ounces of Inferred mineral resources category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. (" Osisko Mining ") for the Urban-Barry properties (the " JV Agreement "), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures on or before November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.



