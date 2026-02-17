MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dexterra Announces Date of Q4 2025 Results and Conference Call

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that it intends to release its Q4 2025 results on March 3, 2026, after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2026. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at on March 3, 2026, to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-833-752-2807

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at by selecting the Q4 2025 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until April 4, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 2946867.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

