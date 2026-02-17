(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) lAMGOLD Reports Mineral Resources and Reserves for the Year Ended 2025 February 17, 2026 5:59 PM EST | Source: IAMGOLD Corporation All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Measured and indicated resources are quoted inclusive of proven and probable reserves for all sites Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces its updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves statement as of December 31, 2025 prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A summary table of the Company's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, including attributable ounces accounting for ownership interest, can be found at the end of this news release. Highlights

Proven and Probable ("P&P") Mineral Reserves (100% basis) total 9.9 million ounces of gold in 279.6 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au (7.5 million ounces attributable). P&P Mineral Reserves decreased 7%, or 796,000 ounces, from the year prior, primarily due to depletion at Côté Gold and Essakane partially offset by an increase in Mineral Reserves at Westwood.

Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resources (100% basis) increased 16% to 31.0 million ounces of gold in 1.0 Bt at 0.94 g/t Au (24.6 million ounces attributable). The increase was primarily associated with the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources in the Gosselin deposit at Côté Gold and Nelligan deposit, coupled with the inclusion of the Philibert and Chevrier deposits as part of the Northern Superior transaction towards the end of the year.



Côté Gold (Côté and Gosselin) M&I Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves and on a 100% basis, increased 12%, or approximately 2.0 million ounces, to an estimated 18.2 million ounces (12.7 million ounces attributable) as of December 31, 2025. Inferred Mineral Resources decreased approximately 2.0 million ounces to 2.2 million ounces.



Essakane M&I Mineral Resources (excluding Gossey), inclusive of Mineral Reserves and on a 100% basis, increased 11% to an estimated 4.4 million ounces (3.8 million ounces attributable) as of December 31, 2025, with a 50% increase in tonnes (to 150 Mt) offsetting a 26% decrease in grades (to 0.91 g/t Au, including stockpiles). The increase in tonnes and ounces underscores confidence in the potential for Essakane to extend its mine life within the fence beyond current guidance.

Westwood M&I Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves, increased 682,000 ounces to 2.4 million ounces as of December 31, 2025, with a 79% increase in tonnes (to 11.9 Mt) offsetting a 22% decrease in average grade to 6.24 g/t Au.

Inferred Mineral Resources (100% basis) decreased 2% to 12.5 million ounces (11.3 million ounces attributable). Gold price assumptions for Mineral Reserves were updated to $2,000 per ounce for Westwood (including Grand Duc) and Essakane; and $1,700 per ounce for Côté Gold. 2025 Mineral Resources were updated using a gold price of: $2,500 per ounce for Essakane, Westwood (incl. Grand Duc), Nelligan, Monster Lake and Gossey; and $2,100/oz for Côté. "I want to congratulate our exploration teams for their continued success in expanding our resource base. IAMGOLD today has 31 million ounces in Measured and Indicated Resources along with an additional 12.5 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources, positioning the company among the largest endowments of gold resources among mid-tier gold producers," said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD. "Further, approximately 80% of our Measured and Indicated ounces and 90% of global Inferred ounces are located in Canada - reinforcing IAMGOLD as a leading Canadian, modern multi-asset mid-tier gold producer with significant growth potential." "As we look at our operations, all eyes this year will be on Côté Gold, as our exploration and site teams are working tirelessly towards the technical report to be delivered in the fourth quarter which will outline a mine plan incorporating a plant expansion that will leverage a larger subset of ounces from the combined Côté and Gosselin pits. At Westwood, exploration activities will be conducted to support the study of options to expand the mine in the eastern parts of Westwood underground that could be potentially amenable to bulk mining. Additional extensions to the Grand Duc pit will also be investigated this year. At Essakane, the Mineral Resource tonnes increased 50% building confidence in the potential for the project to see a mine life extension beyond the current mine plan." "It is going to be an exciting year at our Nelligan Mining Complex in the Chibougamau-Chapais region of Quebec, as we build on our acquisitions at the end of last year of Northern Superior and Orbec, which significantly increased our property package and the potential of the consolidated camp. This year we are substantially increasing our budget to $24 million for a comprehensive exploration program. The Nelligan Mining Complex already has a significant mineral inventory of over 4.3 million Measured and Indicated ounces and 7.5 million Inferred ounces, positioning the project among the largest pre-production stage gold projects in Canada. The exploration program this year will look to expand the mineralized footprint of both Nelligan and Philibert, while testing Monster Lake at depth, and then conducting regional exploration on high priority targets to further grow the potential of the project." Mineral Reserves

TABLE 1: MINERAL RESERVES (@100%) SUMMARY 1

2024 2 2025 3 %▲

Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces

(000s) (g/t) (000s) (000s) (g/t) (000s) (000s) (g/t) (000s) Côté Gold 3,4

















Proven 127,747 1.07 4,376 116,055 1.05 3,902 -9% -2% -11% Probable 101,427 0.91 2,965 101,112 0.97 3,139 0% 6% 6% Total 229,175 1.00 7,341 217,167 1.01 7,041 -5% 1% -4% Westwood 3,5

















Proven (underground) 717 12.61 291 897 10.89 314 25% -14% 8% Probable (underground) 1,886 10.98 666 2,565 9.30 767 36% -15% 15% Subtotal 2,603 11.43 957 3,462 9.72 1,082 33% -15% 13% Proven (Grand Duc) 363 0.80 9 658 0.81 17 81% 2% 85% Probable (Grand Duc) 1,090 1.08 38 1,238 1.25 50 14% 16% 31% Subtotal 1,453 1.01 47 1,896 1.10 67 30% 9% 42% Total 4,056 7.70 1,004 5,358 6.67 1,148 32% -13% 14% Essakane 3,6

















Proven (stockpile) 18,876 0.65 396 22,178 0.64 457 17% -2% 15% Probable (open pit) 44,017 1.36 1,920 34,903 1.09 1,219 -21% -20% -36% Total 62,893 1.15 2,316 57,081 0.91 1,676 -9% -20% -28% Total P&P Reserves 296,124 1.12 10,661 279,606 1.10 9,865 -6% -2% -7%

Figures may not add due to rounding.2024 Mineral Reserves estimated as of December 31, 2024, using a gold price of $1,500 per ounce for Essakane and Westwood underground, $1,800/oz for Grand Duc, and $1,400/oz for Cote Gold.2025 Mineral Reserves estimated as of December 31, 2025, using a gold price of $2,000/oz for Westwood (including Grand Duc) and Essakane; and $1,700/oz for Côté Gold.Côté Gold Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated using a 0.46 g/t Au cut-off grade, up from 0.35 g/t Au at year end 2024.Westwood (underground) Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated using a 6.40 g/t Au cut-off grade, down from 6.82 g/t at year end 2024; Grand Duc Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated using a 0.59 g/t cut-off grade, up from 0.54 g/t at year end 2024.Essakane Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated using a cut-off grade range of 0.31-0.44 g/t Au, down from of 0.39-0.55 g/t Au at year end 2024.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, on a 100% basis for current assets, were estimated at 9.9 million ounces of gold (7.5 million ounces attributable) as of December 31, 2025, which was a 7% decrease or 796,000 ounces, from the year prior. At Côté Gold, Mineral Reserves decreased 301,000 ounces from the prior year period as updated estimates partially offset depletion (based on 10.9 Mt at 1.22 g/t for contained ounces of 428,100 ounces at 100% interest). The Côté Gold Mineral Reserve block model will be updated this year resulting in an updated mine plan incorporating both Côté and Gosselin. At Westwood, Mineral Reserves from the underground increased 125,000 ounces and 20,000 ounces from the Grand Duc open pit, more than offsetting depletion, primarily as a result of the change in resource model and increased gold price assumption and reduction in the underground cut-off grade to 6.40 g/t Au (down from 6.82 g/t Au previously). At Essakane, Mineral Reserves decreased 640,000 ounces, primarily due to depletion (428,000 contained ounces milled) and geology model adjustments as mining activities continue to progress through the mine plan.

Mineral Resources

Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves and on a 100% basis, for IAMGOLD's assets increased 16% or 4.3 million ounces, for a total of 31.0 million ounces as of December 31, 2025 (24.6 million ounces attributable). The increase was primarily associated with the upgrading of Mineral Resources at Côté Gold, Westwood and Nelligan, coupled with the acquisition of the Philibert and Chevrier deposits as part of the Northern Superior transaction towards the end of the year. Global Inferred Mineral Resources (on a 100% basis) decreased 2%, or 0.3 million ounces, to a total of 12.5 million ounces as of December 31, 2025 (11.3 million ounces attributable). Note that Inferred Mineral Resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their grade and quantity because they are based on limited geological evidence. It cannot be assumed that all or part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category or converted to Mineral Reserves.

The Company assumed a gold price of $2,500 per ounce for estimating Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2025 at Essakane, Westwood Complex, Gosselin, Nelligan and Monster Lake. This was an increase from the year prior in which these operations assumed a gold price of $1,800 per ounce (except Gosselin which was at $1,700 per ounce) in the Mineral Resources estimate. The gold price assumption for Côté Gold was $2,100 per ounce, up from $1,700 per ounce previously.

Côté & Gosselin

Côté Gold (Côté and Gosselin) M&I Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves and on a 100% basis, increased 12%, or approximately 2.0 million ounces, to an estimated 18.2 million ounces (12.7 million ounces attributable) as of December 31, 2025. Inferred Mineral Resources decreased approximately 2.0 million ounces to 2.2 million ounces.

The 2025 drilling plan at Côté and Gosselin prioritized increasing the confidence in the existing resource and converting a large part of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated Resource category. The program was increased to approximately 53,750 metres for the year at Gosselin. The results of the Gosselin drilling program will inform the planned updated technical report which will consider a larger scale Côté Gold Mine with a mine plan targeting both the Côté and Gosselin zones over the life of mine. This updated technical report is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Essakane

Essakane M&I Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves on a 100% basis (excluding Gossey), increased 11% to an estimated 4.4 million ounces (3.8 million ounces attributable) as of December 31, 2025, with a 50% increase in tonnes (to 150 Mt) offsetting a 26% decrease in grades (to 0.91 g/t Au, including stockpiles). The increase in tonnes and ounces underscores confidence in the potential for Essakane to extend its mine life within the fence beyond current guidance (last year Essakane processed 12.6 Mt of ore at an average head grade of 1.18 g/t Au). Inferred Mineral Resources (excluding Gossey) increased 20% from the year prior to an estimated 853,000 ounces at 1.10 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: MINERAL RESOURCES SUMMARY (100%, incl. of Mineral Reserves)1

2024 2 2025 3 %▲

Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces

(000s) (g/t) (000s) (000s) (g/t) (000s) (000s) (g/t) (000s) Côté Gold 4

















Côté 4

















Measured 162,140 0.94 4,907 153,873 0.93 4,598 -5% -1% -6% Indicated 276,404 0.77 6,878 268,833 0.77 6,697 -3% 0% -3% Total M&I 438,545 0.84 11,785 422,707 0.83 11,295 -4% -1% -4% Inferred 60,362 0.61 1,177 62,760 0.60 1,206 4% -2% 2% Gosselin 4

















Indicated 161,300 0.85 4,420 266,741 0.80 6,861 65% -6% 55% Inferred 123,900 0.75 2,980 37,840 0.79 959 -69% 5% -68% Total M&I 599,845 0.84 16,205 689,447 0.82 18,156 15% -3% 12% Total Inferred 184,262 0.70 4,157 100,600 0.67 2,165 -45% -5% -48% Westwood 5

















Measured 1,062 9.15 312 1,619 7.21 375 52% -21% 20% Indicated 5,627 7.75 1,402 10,324 6.09 2,022 83% -21% 44% Total M&I 6,689 7.97 1,715 11,943 6.24 2,397 79% -22% 40% Inferred 4,369 12.82 1,801 4,507 10.46 1,515 3% -18% -16% Essakane

















Measured 21,157 0.64 433 38,312 0.52 640 81% -18% 48% Indicated 78,722 1.40 3,534 111,683 1.05 3,772 42% -25% 7% Total M&I 99,879 1.24 3,967 149,995 0.91 4,412 50% -26% 11% Inferred 12,623 1.76 713 24,195 1.10 853 92% -38% 20% Gossey

















Indicated 8,383 0.87 235 14,795 0.75 355 76% -14% 51% Inferred 1,611 1.00 52 2,688 0.85 74 67% -15% 42% Total M&I 108,262 1.21 4,402 164,790 0.90 4,767 52% -25% 13% Total Inferred 14,234 1.67 765 26,883 1.07 927 89% -36% 21% Nelligan Mining Complex 7













Nelligan

















Indicated 102,845 0.95 3,125 122,000 0.95 3,700 19% 0% 18% Inferred 166,395 0.96 5,161 151,000 0.96 4,647 -9% -1% -10% Monster Lake

















Indicated 239 10.93 84 243 13.04 102 - - - Inferred 1,053 14.44 489 1,046 14.83 499 -1% 3% 2% Philibert 6

















Indicated 0 0.00 0 7,884 1.10 279 N/A N/A N/A Inferred 0 0.00 0 48,465 1.10 1709 N/A N/A N/A Chevrier 6

















Indicated 0 0.00 0 6,400 1.26 260 N/A N/A N/A Inferred 0 0.00 0 15,660 1.30 652 N/A N/A N/A Total M&I 103,084 0.97 3,209 136,527 0.99 4,341 32% 2% 35% Total Inferred 167,448 1.05 5,650 216,171 1.08 7,507 29% 3% 33% Diakha-Siribaya 5











Indicated 27,937 1.48 1,325 27,937 1.48 1,325 0% 0% 0% Inferred 8,468 1.53 417 8,468 1.53 417 0% 0% 0%



















Total M&I

Resources 1 845,817 0.98 26,656 1,030,644 0.94 30,987 22% -5% 16% Total Inferred Resources 1 378,782 1.05 12,791 356,628 1.09 12,530 -6% 4% -2%

Figures may not add due to rounding.2024 Mineral Resources estimated as of December 31, 2024, using a gold price of: $1,800 per ounce for Essakane, Westwood (incl. Grand Duc), Nelligan, Monster Lake and Gossey; and $1,700/oz for Côté and Gosselin.2025 Mineral Resources estimated as of December 31, 2025, using a gold price of: $2,500 per ounce for Essakane, Westwood (incl. Grand Duc), Nelligan, Monster Lake and Gossey; $2,100/oz for Côté Gold, $1800/oz for Chevrier, $1747/oz for Philibert.Côté Gold and Gosselin block models were adjusted for price and drilling data up to September 29, 2025. Drilling resumed at Côté through the year with the full data set to be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resources estimate to inform the Q4 2026 updated mine plan.Diakha-Siribaya Mineral Resources are unchanged from the prior year, with an unchanged gold price of $1,500 per ounce. The definitive agreement to sell the Diakha-Siribaya Gold Project in Mali to Managem S.A. expired on December 31, 2024, and was not extended. The Company is pursuing alternative options for the sale of this asset.Philibert and Chevrier were acquired with the closing of the Northern Superior transaction in December 2025. The prior Mineral Resources estimates for these assets are based on data as reported in the respective NI 43-101 Technical Reports. Philibert and Chevrier Mineral Resources (including underground Inferred Resources) are estimated as of December 31, 2025, using a gold price of $1,747 and $1,800 per ounce respectively.At the time of the Northern Superior acquisition, disclosed estimates were 3.75 Moz Au Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 8.65 Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources, which included Croteau. The Company opted to exclude the mineral resources previously associated with the Croteau property in its year-end update, resulting in reported totals of 4.34 Moz Au Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 7.50 Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources.

Westwood

Westwood M&I Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves, increased 682,000 ounces to 2.4 million ounces as of December 31, 2025, with a 79% increase in tonnes (to 11.9 Mt) offsetting a 22% decrease in average grade to 6.24 g/t Au. Inferred Mineral Resources decreased 16%, or 286,000 ounces to 1.5 million ounces with an average grade of 10.5 g/t Au.

Nelligan Mining Complex

The Nelligan Mining Complex, situated in the Chibougamau-Chapais region of central Quebec, encompasses the Nelligan, Philibert, Chevrier, and Monster Lake deposits. The Philibert and Chevrier deposits were added to the portfolio following the completion of the Northern Superior transaction in December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the Nelligan Mining Complex reported a significant increase in Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. Indicated Resources increased 1.1 million ounces to a total of 4.3 million ounces at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au. Inferred ounces increased 1.9 million ounces to a total of 7.5 million ounces at an average grade of 1.08 g/t Au. The Nelligan deposit reported an increase of 575,000 ounces in Indicated Mineral Resources, to a total of 3.7 million ounces at an average grade of 0.95 g/t. The increase was primarily a result of the infill program conducted last year to increase the confidence in ounces from Inferred Mineral Resources.

This year, IAMGOLD has outlined a budget of approximately $24 million for exploration activities within the Nelligan Mining Complex. The goal of the program will be to conduct thorough testing of Philibert, expand Nelligan and continue to test Monster Lake at depth all in support of a conceptual preliminary economic assessment in 2027. Further, the Company is eager to test high priority targets within the region.

TABLE 3: MINERAL RESOURCES AND MINERAL RESERVES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 20251,2,3,4,5,6,7,8

Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves

Tonnes Grade Ounces Attributable Ounces

(000s) (g/t Au) (000s) (000s) Côté Gold, Canada





70% Côté







Proven Mineral Reserves 116,055 1.05 3,902 2,731 Probable Mineral Reserves 101,112 0.97 3,139 2,197 Subtotal P&P 217,167 1.01 7,041 4,929 Measured Mineral Resources 153,873 0.93 4,598 3,219 Indicated Mineral Resources 268,833 0.77 6,697 4,688 Subtotal M&I (incl. of Reserves) 422,707 0.83 11,295 7,907 Inferred Mineral Resources 62,760 0.60 1,206 844 Gosselin







Indicated Mineral Resources 266,741 0.80 6,861 4,803 Inferred Mineral Resources 37,840 0.79 959 671 Total M&I 689,447 0.82 18,156 12,709 Total Inferred 100,600 0.67 2,165 1,515 Westwood, Canada





100% Proven Mineral Reserves 1,555 6.63 331 331 Probable Mineral Reserves 3,803 6.68 817 817 Subtotal P&P 5,358 6.67 1,148 1,148 Measured Mineral Resources 1,619 7.21 375 375 Indicated Mineral Resources 10,324 6.09 2,022 2,022 Subtotal M&I (incl. of Reserves) 11,943 6.24 2,397 2,397 Inferred Mineral Resources 4,507 10.46 1,515 1,515 Essakane, Burkina Faso





85% Proven Mineral Reserves 22,178 0.64 457 388 Probable Mineral Reserves 34,903 1.09 1,219 1,036 Subtotal P&P 57,081 0.91 1,676 1,425 Measured Mineral Resources 38,312 0.52 640 544 Indicated Mineral Resources 111,683 1.05 3,772 3,207 Subtotal M&I (incl. of Reserves) 149,995 0.91 4,412 3,750 Inferred Mineral Resources 24,195 1.10 853 725 Gossey







Indicated Mineral Resources 14,795 0.75 355 302 Inferred Mineral Resources 2,688 0.85 74 63 Total M&I 164,790 0.90 4,767 4,052 Total Inferred 26,883 1.07 927 788 Nelligan Mining Complex 8 , Canada





100% Nelligan







Indicated Mineral Resources 122,000 0.95 3,700 3,700 Inferred Mineral Resources 151,000 0.96 4,647 4,647 Monster Lake







Indicated Mineral Resources 243 13.04 102 102 Inferred Mineral Resources 1,046 14.83 499 499 Philibert 7





(75% 7 ) Indicated Mineral Resources 7,884 1.10 279 209 Inferred Mineral Resources 48,465 1.10 1,709 1,282 Chevrier 7







Indicated Mineral Resources 6,400 1.26 260 260 Inferred Mineral Resources 15,660 1.30 652 652 Total M&I 136,527 0.99 4,341 4,271 Total Inferred 216,171 1.08 7,507 7,079 Diakha-Siribaya, Mali 6





90% Indicated Mineral Resources 27,937 1.48 1,325 1,193 Inferred Mineral Resources 8,468 1.53 417 376 Total Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves 279,606 1.10 9,865 7,502 Total Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources 1,030,644 0.94 30,987 24,622 Total Inferred Mineral Resources 356,628 1.09 12,530 11,273

Figures may not add due to rounding.In mining operations, Measured Mineral Resources and Indicated Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves are considered uneconomic at the price used for Mineral Reserves estimations but are deemed to have a reasonable prospect of economic extraction.See "Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding Disclosure of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Estimates".2025 Mineral Reserves estimated as of December 31, 2025, using a gold price of $2,000 per ounce for Westwood (including Grand Duc) and Essakane; and $1,700 per ounce for Côté Gold.2025 Mineral Resources estimated as of December 31, 2025, using a gold price of: $2,500 per ounce for Essakane, Westwood (incl. Grand Duc), Nelligan, Monster Lake and Gossey; and $2,100/oz for Côté.Diakha-Siribaya Mineral Resources are estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce. The definitive agreement to sell the Diakha-Siribaya Gold Project in Mali to Managem S.A. expired on December 31, 2024, and was not extended. The Company is pursuing alternative options for the sale of this asset.Philibert (75% with option to acquire 100% from SOQUEM for C$3.5M) and Chevrier were acquired with the closing of the Northern Superior transaction in December 2025. The Mineral Resources estimates for these assets are based on data as reported in the respective NI 43-101 Technical Reports. Chevrier Mineral Resources (including underground Inferred Resources) have been estimated as of September 23, 2022 using a $1,800/oz gold price and have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101. Philibert Mineral Resources have been estimated as of September 22, 2023 using a $1,747/oz gold price and have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101.At the time of the Northern Superior acquisition, disclosed estimates were 3.75 Moz Au Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 8.65 Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources, which included Croteau. The Company opted to exclude the mineral resources previously associated with the Croteau property in its year-end update, resulting in reported totals of 4.34 Moz Au Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 7.50 Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo., Senior Director, Mining Geology, IAMGOLD Corporation is the "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 ("QP") with respect to the mineralization being reported on and is responsible for the review and approval of all Mineral Resources estimates for IAMGOLD. Adrienne Rispoli, P.Eng., Senior Director, Mining & Integrated Planning, IAMGOLD Corporation is the QP for the purposes of NI 43-101 with respect to the mineralization being reported on and is responsible for the review and approval of all Mineral Reserves estimates for IAMGOLD.

For the recently acquired Philibert and Chevrier properties (acquired on December 19, 2025), the mineral resource estimates provided in this statement are based on data as reported in the respective NI 43-101 Technical Reports. The "qualified persons" responsible for these estimates have consented under NI 43-101 to the incorporation of their data into this news release. IAMGOLD has not revised or altered the original information provided for these properties.

The Company's Mineral reserves are comprised of in-place material, i.e. material containing ounces of gold for which an assessment of key modifying factors such as mining, processing, metallurgical recovery, infrastructure, economic, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors are used to determine their economic viability. Mineral Reserves are estimated with a mill feed reference point.

In estimating Mineral Reserves, cut-off grades are established using the Company's long-term metal price and foreign exchange assumptions, royalties, the mining dilution & metallurgical recovery factors and estimated production costs over the life of the related operation. As part of the annual Mineral Reserve estimation process, the cost models used for cut-off grade calculations are compared to prior estimates and are updated appropriately based on actual operating performance and projections. Cut-off grades are determined by corporate objectives, mining method as well as considering the various mine-mill-tailing capacities specific to each operation.

There are numerous parameters inherent in estimating Proven Mineral Reserves and Probable Mineral Reserves, including many factors beyond the Company's control. The estimation of Mineral Reserves is a subjective process, and the accuracy of any Mineral Reserves estimate is a function of the quality of available data and of engineering and geological interpretation and judgment. Results from drilling, testing and production, as well as material changes in metal prices subsequent to the date of an estimate, may justify a revision of such estimates. The nature of mining activities is such that the extraction of ore from a mine reduces Mineral Reserves. In order to renew Mineral Reserves (at least partially) on most of its producing properties, the Company carries out exploration drilling programs at depth and laterally.

For each of the projects and properties it operates, the Company has established rigorous methods and procedures aimed at assuring reliable estimates of its Mineral Resources and Reserves. For each mine and project, the relevant QPs verified the data incorporated, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this news release. Quality control falls under the responsibility of Ms. Beausoleil and Ms. Rispoli.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). The Côté Gold Mine is among the largest gold mines in production in Canada, which IAMGOLD operates in a 70|30 partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. ("SMM"). In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts, including the large-scale Nelligan Mining Complex located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,700 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG).

IAMGOLD Contact Information

Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 416 360 4743 | Mobile: 416 388 6883

Toll-free: 1 888 464 9999

...

