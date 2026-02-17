Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. Announces New Officer And Director

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. announces the appointment of Mr. Bruce Boyden to its Board of Directors. Mr. Boyden succeeds Mr. Angelo Parravano, who stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and a member of the Board, effective February 6, 2026. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Parravano for his dedication and service to the Company. Concurrently, the Board has appointed Mr. Boyden as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

