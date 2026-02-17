403
First Day Of Trilateral Talks On Ukraine Peace Concludes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced on Tuesday the end of the first day of the trilateral talks between Russia Ukraine and the United States.
In a post on his account on (X) he added that "After the joint session we continued working in groups by areas. The discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanisms of possible solutions."
Umerov noted that "both the political and military tracks have completed their work for today," adding that the Ukrainian delegation will report the results of the first day of negotiations to the President of Ukraine later this evening.
"Tomorrow morning the political and military groups will continue their work" he said.
He also expressed appreciation to Washington, stating, "We thank our American partners for their constructive engagement and readiness to work at a steady pace."
Umerov is heading the Ukrainian delegation while Russian President's Special Envoy Vladimir Medinsky is leading the Russian delegation which includes several military and economic experts. The United States is represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Earlier in the day Umerov said security and humanitarian issues would top the agenda stressing that Kyiv is "working constructively focused and without excessive expectations." adding "Our task is to maximally advance those solutions that can bring sustainable peace closer."
Meanwhile Russia media reported that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that "no major announcement should be expected on the first day" noting that the talks would address "a wide range of fundamental issues".
The talks are being held in Geneva under the auspices of the Swiss government over two days Tuesday and Wednesday, with high-level delegations in attendance.
This round of negotiations comes amid continued military escalation and mutual accusations between the two sides over undermining the negotiating process. (End)

