Ondas Holdings' Stock Is Rallying Again Today What's The Reason Behind It

Ondas Holdings shares jumped 9% on Tuesday after it announced that its subsidiary Sentrycs has successfully delivered and deployed its C-UAS solutions to a German State Police office.

This deployment comes amid heightened concern over drone activity in Germany, with more than 1,000 suspicious flights reported by the federal criminal police (BKA) in 2025 - including incidents near military facilities, airports, and sensitive government zones, the company said in a statement.

"Our deployment with the German State Police demonstrates the immediate impact of lawful, precise drone mitigation. With the launch of our new man-carried solution, Sentrycs Scout, we're extending that capability to tactical units that require mobility without compromising performance," said Tal Cohen, CEO of Sentrycs.

New Foreign Contracts

Last week, Ondas said that its subsidiary, Airobotics, has received a new multi-million-dollar order from a major European customer in a NATO country for its Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS system.

The order followed Ondas' operational deployment of the system at a major European international airport, part of a separate contract from the same customer, it said.

The Iron Drone Raider order is part of a previously signed $16.8 million order that was given to ONDAS to protect two major European international airports.

The new contract award is focused on defending critical assets in complex civil environments, an area where Iron Drone Raider delivers a uniquely differentiated capability.

Ondas Holdings' subsidiary 4M Defense was also recently awarded a large-scale multi-year demining program in Israel after winning a competitive tender valued at over $30 million.

The project covers approximately 741 acres of historically contaminated and strategically sensitive terrain along the Israel-Syria border, representing one of the largest land-clearance efforts ever undertaken in the country, with an initial execution period of up to three years and options for extensions and scope expansion beyond the original contract.

