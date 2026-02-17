ARDENT HEALTH CLASS ACTION: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Ardent Health, Inc. Stockholders To Contact The Firm Before March 9Th Regarding Their Rights

If you purchased or acquired Ardent Health securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What's Happening?



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent Health” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ARDT) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent Health securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until March 9, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?



According to the complaint, Ardent Health reported higher amounts of accounts receivable during the class period, and delayed recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts. Further, Ardent Health did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts "sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations[.]”

Plaintiff alleges that on November 12, 2025, Ardent Health revealed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue due to revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after the Company transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported“recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” On this news, the price of Ardent Health stock fell $4.75 per share, or nearly 34%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025.



What are the Next Steps?

