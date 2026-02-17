INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sigma Lithium Corporation - SGML

The investigation concerns whether Sigma Lithium and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 8, 2026, Bank of America (“BofA”) downgraded Sigma Lithium to Underperform from Neutral, citing unresolved operational and liquidity issues. BofA asserted that management has not yet provided clarity on the resumption of mining or receipt of cash from prepayments, both of which are crucial to alleviating balance sheet concerns.

Following the downgrade, Sigma Lithium's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 15.07%, to close at $13.30 per share on January 8, 2026.

Then, on January 15, 2026, Reuters reported that“Brazil's Labor Ministry has shut down three waste piles at Sigma Lithium's ‌flagship mine in the state of Minas Gerais, citing a 'grave and imminent' risk to workers and the local community[.]”

On this news, Sigma Lithim's stock price fell $4.32 per share, or 26.04%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $12.27 per share on January 16, 2026.

