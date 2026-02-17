INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines KD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Kyndryl and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-5 announcing that it would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 within the necessary time. The late filing notice also revealed the existence of an investigation by the SEC into the Company's financial reporting. Separately, Kyndryl announced that“David Wyshner departed from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Edward Sebold departed from his position as General Counsel of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, on the same date, Vineet Khurana stepped down from his position as Senior Vice President and Global Controller of the Company and assumed a different role at the Company.”

On this news, Kyndryl's stock price fell $12.90 per share, or 55%, to close at $10.59 per share on February 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

