The Mystic Knife Show Returns To Mystic, Connecticut On March 78, 2026

The Mystic Knife Show will take place March 7 and 8 at the Mystic Hilton Hotel in Mystic, Connecticut, bringing together custom knife makers, and knife collectors from across the region for a two-day gathering of craftsmanship, community, and cutting-edge design.

The show features a diverse group of exhibitors, including custom knife makers, manufacturers, dealers and collectors showcasing a wide range of handmade, antique, and collectible knives. Attendees will have the opportunity to view, discuss, and learn about knives across many styles and purposes from functional kitchen tools to high-end custom and collectible pieces.

The Mystic Knife Show is open to anyone with an interest in knives, whether they are seasoned collectors, professional chefs, hobbyists, or newcomers curious about the knife community. Visitors can engage directly with makers, learn about materials and techniques, explore knife collecting, and gain insight into the culture and craftsmanship behind these tools.

The Mystic Hilton Hotel, the event offers a welcoming and educational environment for enthusiasts of all levels, with ample opportunities to connect with experts and fellow attendees who share an interest in knives and knife-making.

. Event: Mystic Knife Show

. Dates: March 7–8, 2026

. Location: Mystic Hilton Hotel, 20 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355

. Exhibitors: Custom knife makers, kitchen knife makers, and knife collectors

. Audience: Knife enthusiasts, collectors, chefs, hobbyists, and the general public

