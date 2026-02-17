Applied Optoelectronics To Present At The Raymond James & Associates' 47Th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced the Company will present via a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Event: Raymond James & Associates' 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026

Time: 9:15 a.m. Eastern time / 8:15 a.m. Central time

Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at ao-inc.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

...