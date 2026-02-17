The Good Feet Store Opens In East Peoria To Support The Community To Live The Life They Love

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announces the opening of their newest location in East Peoria on February 14th, 2026.

“Expanding The Good Feet Store's national footprint with the first store in Peoria - Bloomington is a great opportunity to further our mission to improve people's quality of life. This new store not only provides additional job opportunities for the community but also enhances our ability to help individuals live healthier, more active lives,” said Heather D'Agosta, CEO of ECM-GF Venture Group, the owner of The Good Feet Store in East Peoria.“Our Good Feet Arch Support System is specifically designed to offer comprehensive relief and support, whether alleviating pain, improving performance, or aiding in recovery. Good Feet Arch Supports ensure full alignment of your kinetic chain, from your feet to your knees, hips and back.”

Situated at 362 West Washington St, the East Peoria store is one of over 300 locations open globally and part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to open approximately 35 locations in 2026. As with all the brand's stores, the East Peoria location offers customers a free, no-obligation personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

“Everything is connected,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands.“Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don't even recognize that it's actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people's lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit