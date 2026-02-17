Angle Advisors Announces Riverside Spline & Gear Has Been Acquired By Sumitomo Drive Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, MI, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Riverside Spline & Gear Inc. has been acquired by Sumitomo Drive Technologies, a division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TSE: 6302). Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Riverside Spline & Gear in connection with the transaction.







Headquartered in Marine City, Michigan, Riverside Spline & Gear Inc. (“Riverside” or the“Company”) is a leading manufacturer of low- to medium-volume engineered gears and shafts for a wide array of industrial applications. The Company is recognized for its rapid response times, high quality, and efficient operations. In addition to original equipment applications, the Company offers critical repair and replacement services, particularly in breakdown situations. Riverside serves a diverse customer base across multiple industrial end markets, including mining, food processing, oil and gas, steel, and general industrial applications. Producing finished gears from three to 55 inches in diameter at tolerances compliant with AGMA Q15 specifications, the Company's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities include high-precision gear grinding, hobbing, shaping, turning, milling, EDM, inspection and assembly. For additional information, please visit .

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Sumitomo Drive Technologies, whom we view as an excellent steward of the business my father founded in 1963,” said Aaron Forest, President & CEO of Riverside Spline & Gear.“Sumitomo shares our core values and provides a great long-term home for our employees, while offering the scale, resources, and global platform to leverage the capabilities of our skilled and dedicated team and accelerate Riverside's next phase of growth. I would also like to sincerely thank Angle Advisors for their outstanding support throughout this process. They provided patient, clear guidance through what can be a complex and emotional journey, were always available to explain each step along the way, and consistently offered sound, logical advice that kept me focused and grounded during the sale of a family-owned business.”

“We're excited to announce the acquisition of Riverside Spline & Gear, a move that strengthens SMA's long-term growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to exceptional customer support. Riverside's advanced capabilities and strategic location complement our existing operations and expand our U.S. manufacturing footprint. This integration will enable us to deliver high-quality gearing components with greater speed and flexibility – made right here in the United States,” said James D. Solomon, President and CEO, Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America.

“Aaron has built a tremendous company with a strong foundation of quality, speed, and customer focus. Riverside's approach aligns naturally with how SMA has grown and served its customers for decades, making this partnership an ideal fit. We look forward to supporting and accelerating Riverside's next phase of growth through continued investment in its people, capabilities, and technology while preserving the strengths that make it a trusted partner in the industry,” Tony Barlett, VP and COO, Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America.

Sumitomo Drive Technologies is a globally recognized leader in power transmission and drive solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of gearboxes, gearmotors, speed reducers, inverters, motion control and related engineered systems that serve a wide range of industrial markets including food & beverage, parcel handling, automotive, mining and more. A division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and built on over 130 years of innovation and quality manufacturing, the company combines deep technical expertise, global reach and a commitment to reliability to help customers solve complex challenges with advanced, high-performance products and services worldwide. For additional information, please visit .

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TSE: 6302) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial and heavy machinery headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with a history dating back to its founding in 1888. The company's diversified operations span precision and general machinery, construction and industrial equipment, environmental and plant solutions, infrastructure systems and advanced technologies that serve a broad range of markets worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and sustainable development, Sumitomo Heavy Industries leverages its extensive global network and technical expertise to deliver reliable, high-performance products and services that support society's growth and address complex customer challenges. For additional information, please visit .

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm's professionals have completed over 315 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

