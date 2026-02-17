Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Embassies In New Zealand, Ghana Mark Nat'l Days


2026-02-17 03:15:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies in New Zealand and Ghana have celebrated the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, in the attendance of several ambassadors and dignitaries.
In a reception held by the Kuwait Embassy in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Malek Al-Sabah received Paula Wilson, the guest of honor and New Zealand government representative, and Deputy Secretary for the Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Australia Group at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The ambassador extended sincere and great congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the government and the Kuwait people, lauding growing ties with New Zealand.
In Accra, Ghana's capital, Kuwait's charge d'affairs Hussein Al-Ibrahim held a reception on these two dear occasions.
The reception featured many Ghanian officials, the heads of the accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations, and several dignitaries.
Among the attendees were Ghana's sports minister Kofi Adams who took part in the festival as a guest of honor representing his government, Deputy Minister for Local Government Rita Sowah and others.
The ceremony showed the deep-rooted ties between Kuwait and Ghana and their keenness on developing cooperation in different fields to serve their nations' interests. (end)
hss


MENAFN17022026000071011013ID1110754196



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search