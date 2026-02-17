403
Kuwait Embassies In New Zealand, Ghana Mark Nat'l Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies in New Zealand and Ghana have celebrated the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, in the attendance of several ambassadors and dignitaries.
In a reception held by the Kuwait Embassy in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Malek Al-Sabah received Paula Wilson, the guest of honor and New Zealand government representative, and Deputy Secretary for the Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Australia Group at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The ambassador extended sincere and great congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the government and the Kuwait people, lauding growing ties with New Zealand.
In Accra, Ghana's capital, Kuwait's charge d'affairs Hussein Al-Ibrahim held a reception on these two dear occasions.
The reception featured many Ghanian officials, the heads of the accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations, and several dignitaries.
Among the attendees were Ghana's sports minister Kofi Adams who took part in the festival as a guest of honor representing his government, Deputy Minister for Local Government Rita Sowah and others.
The ceremony showed the deep-rooted ties between Kuwait and Ghana and their keenness on developing cooperation in different fields to serve their nations' interests. (end)
