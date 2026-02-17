Delhi: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fatal Accident On Punjabi Bagh Flyover

A person died and another person was injured in a fatal accident at a Ring Road Flyover in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police officials informed on Tuesday.

The injured person has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital, officials said.

Victims Identified, One Declared Brain-Dead

The police discovered the scooty at the Ring Road Flyover, in front of Bharat Darshan Park, Punjabi Bagh. Both victims, identified as Vijay and Monu, were rushed to the hospital, where Vijay was declared brain-dead. Monu has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Friends Were Returning to Rohini

It was learned that Monu is a friend of Vijay. The friends reached Vijay's sister's house in Naraina at about 5:30 AM, left after 30 minutes, and were heading back to Rohini, the police said.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have inspected the spot and registered an FIR. The police are investigating whether any other vehicle was involved in the accident. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

