Assam Cabinet Approves 3% Job Reservation For Tea Garden Workers

Assam Cabinet Approves Job Quota and Key Schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet has approved 3 per cent reservation for tea garden workers and adivasi groups in government jobs.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister announced several initiatives approved by the state cabinet, including the Vote on Account for 2026-27. "Today, the Assam cabinet meeting was held at Assam Legislative Assembly, and the state cabinet has approved the Vote on Account for 2026-27 and also approved the State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to table the Vote on Account in the state assembly," the Chief Minister said. The Assam cabinet has today decided to make a reservation of 3 per cent in Government Grade I & II jobs for Tea Garden and Adivasi people," he added.

The CM further stated that the first instalment under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme has been disbursed, and that over 1 lakh new beneficiaries have been approved by the cabinet. "We have given the first instalment fund of Rs 10,000 to 32 lakh women of the state under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme. We have found that some genuine beneficiaries have left to obtain funds from the scheme. The state cabinet today approved 1,03,500 new beneficiaries...," the Chief Minister said.

He also informed that the cabinet has approved funds for the establishment of a second Sainik School of Assam at Langvoku. "Assam cabinet has today approved Rs 335 crore to establish the second Sainik School of Assam at Langvoku area in Karbi Anglong...," the CM stated.

Former Assam Congress Chief to Join BJP

The CM has earlier announced that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, marking a significant political development ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. This comes a day after Bhupen Kumar Borah submitted his resignation from Congress.

Addressing a press conference alongside Borah, Sarma said that BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia will work out the details of the joining, which has been approved by the party's National President Nitin Nabin. The announcement comes a day after Borah submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He said, "Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress. Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him." (ANI)

