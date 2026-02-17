SIT To Probe Benami Land Deals In Himachal's Gagret, Gaggal Airport

SIT to Probe Benami Land Deals

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged benami land transactions in Gagret and around Gaggal Airport in Kangra district, as the issue dominated Question Hour proceedings in the state Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia from Gagret, Sukhu assured the House that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal land purchases and alleged commission payments. "The state government is taking strict action against corruption and will also take action against irregularities in the purchase and sale of land at Gaggal Airport and Gagret," he said.

The Chief Minister said that if benami transactions are established during the investigation, the land would be confiscated and no compensation would be paid. He urged Kalia to submit any documents in his possession to the SIT and the Director General of Police to facilitate the probe.

Earlier, replying to the original question, Sukhu informed the House that over Rs 1,460 crore has been disbursed to 4,649 affected people in connection with the proposed land acquisition for the expansion of Gaggal Airport. The amount has been transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts in accordance with provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, he said. During the discussion, Kalia levelled serious allegations against a retired official from Uttarakhand, claiming involvement in benami deals and attempts to destabilise the state government. He alleged that large-scale benami transactions were first reported in Gagret and are now surfacing around Gaggal Airport, and demanded a thorough probe.

Vacant Posts for Disabled Persons Discussed

The issue of vacant posts reserved for persons with disabilities also echoed in the House. Replying to BJP MLA Vinod Kumar from Nachan, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that of 1,469 posts reserved for persons with disabilities across various departments, only 101 have been filled so far due to a shortage of suitable candidates.

Vinod Kumar noted that aspirants with disabilities have been protesting for the past three years and cited directions issued by the Chief Secretary at a meeting on November 12, 2025, instructing departments to fill the posts on priority. He alleged that no substantial progress has been made on the ground.

Shandil said the government has taken significant steps in this direction and referred to the establishment of institutions worth Rs 200 crore in Kandaghat. He assured the House that efforts are being made to fill vacant posts on a monthly basis.

Shimla's Infrastructure Projects

In response to a question from BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of Barsar, the Chief Minister clarified that the underground utility ducts being constructed in Shimla for electricity, telecom, and water pipelines are completely safe. "The ducts are being constructed to enhance the aesthetics of the hill state capital. Once completed, the problem of overhead wires in Shimla will be resolved and there will be no repeated digging of roads for laying cables and pipelines," Sukhu said.

He informed that the ducts from Chota Shimla to Scandal Point and up to Chaura Maidan are being constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore and assured that there would be no compromise on quality. He also said the government is working on a Rs 500 crore project to develop a modern complex at Sabzi Mandi to house the vegetable and meat markets.

Assembly Faces Technical Glitches

Before the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised concerns over opposition questions not being taken up in the House. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said technical issues were being faced with the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) system and informed the House that the matter has been raised with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

He stated that the Himachal Assembly's own digital system was more advanced but had been integrated with NEVA as per directions. Pathania assured members that all pending questions would be taken up in upcoming sittings and added that the Assembly is considering reviving its e-Vidhan Sabha module alongside NEVA to ensure smooth functioning.

The proceedings witnessed sharp exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches but concluded with assurances from the government on investigation, recruitment efforts and administrative improvements. (ANI)

