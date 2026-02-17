Dwarka Accident: Minor's Father 'Deeply Grief-Stricken', Will Cooperate

Father of Accused Minor Speaks Out

The father of the minor accused in the Dwarka road accident that allegedly killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra said the family is "deeply grief-stricken" and has assured that he will fully cooperate with the police. He also added that the vehicle involved is part of their commercial fleet and that the challan is due to other drivers, not his son. Speaking to ANI, the accused's father said, "I will follow whatever the legal process entails. Whatever information I received, I received it from the police. My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is used in our business, and the challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son. This is a heartbreaking incident."

"He is very disturbed. There is deep grief in the entire family, for that family as well as for ourselves. We cooperated with the police...the police asked me for documents. We provided all the documents. No, I was unaware (that my daughter was making a reel), and it wasn't a reel, but a short video," he said.

Details of the Fatal Accident

23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Dwarka on February 3 after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle, police said. The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

Police said that Sahil's post-mortem has been conducted and the report has been obtained. The injured taxi driver was shifted to the IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

The accused driver, a minor, was found to be without a driving licence and was apprehended at the scene. Being a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home.

On February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted him interim bail on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

According to police, all three vehicles have been seized and mechanically inspected. Relevant documents have been verified, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the investigation. Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

