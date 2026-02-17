Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In, Extends PM Modi's Invite

Om Birla Attends Swearing-in, Reaffirms Support

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed a personal invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at the earliest convenience.

According to a release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, on behalf of the people of India, Birla extended warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman and reiterated that India stands ready to support Bangladesh's efforts to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring countries. On the sidelines of the ceremony, Birla met with several other leaders, including Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives, and Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, underscoring India's engagement in the region.

PM Modi Extends Invitation, Eyes Stronger Ties

PM Modi also extended a warm invitation to the BNP chairman to visit India at a mutually convenient time. In his letter, PM Modi also invited Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, to accompany him.

"I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," the letter from the PM stated.

He added that he looks forward to working closely with the newly appointed Bangladesh PM to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation in areas including connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. "As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity," the letter read.

BNP Secures Landslide Victory

In a historic political shift, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The ceremony, marking the end of a two-decade hiatus from power for the BNP, saw President Mohammed Shahabuddin administer the oath of office at approximately 4:15 pm.

The landmark event took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, where the President and the new Prime Minister shared a symbolic handshake following the formal proceedings. BNP won a landslide victory in the February 12 general elections, with the party-led alliance securing a commanding 212 seats in the 300-seat parliament. (ANI)

