Witkoff May Have Gone Out On A Limb With A New Iran Agreement

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US-Iran“indirect” talks in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, lasted between three and four hours. Omani diplomats acted as intermediaries. The US delegation did not meet directly with the Iranians. Thus suggestions were carried from one side to the other, and vice versa by the Omani intermediaries.

It appears, if the Iranian assessment is correct, that Witkoff agreed to a“framework” deal that is outside of the Trump-Rubio“pillars” of an Iran deal.

There have not yet been public comments from the US side on any results of the Geneva meeting.

Some reports suggest there may be further meetings in“a few days” – depending, of course, on what happens when envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner report to President Donald Trump. Trump will decide on next steps.

Iran claims there is now“broad agreement” on guiding principles based on the results of the Geneva meeting. This alleged agreement appears to center on the nuclear issue and uranium enrichment. Reports suggest that Iran is willing to discuss this topic to a degree, but no other matters such as Iran's long range missile arsenal, treatment of dissidents (including executions) or Iran's proxy forces elsewhere (Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Gaza).

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has linked the talks on uranium enrichment to ending US sanctions on Iran. In other words, if a deal were to be made on enrichment it would require the US to remove sanctions (perhaps on an agreed schedule, but that is not stated).

If the Iranian assessment is correct, then it would leave Trump to decide whether to agree to continue the talks based only on the issue of uranium enrichment. Judging from the Iranian assessment, Witkoff and Kushner may have agreed to a substantial minimization of the Trump-Rubio pillars construct. Should that stick, and should Trump agree, he would face strong opposition inside and outside his administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has Rubio has doubled down on the demand that any Iran deal must extend far beyond the nuclear file. He stated that for negotiations to succeed, they must address:



the nuclear program – ensuring a permanent block on weapons development;

ballistic missiles – including the range and capabilities of Iran's missile program;

egional proxies – ending the sponsorship of armed groups across the Middle East; and human rights – addressing the Iranian government's treatment of its own citizens and domestic repression.