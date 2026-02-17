Canada Launches First Defence Industrial Strategy To Strengthen Security, Create Prosperity, And Reinforce Strategic Autonomy

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Prime Minister, Mark Carney, launchedCanada'sfirst. This is a strategy to transform our defence industries by prioritising Canadian suppliers and materials, investing in Canadian innovation and commercialisation, and streamlining procurement to give businesses consistent and predictable demand. This will enable Canada's aerospace, cyber, and other industries to scale up operations to sell more at home and to trusted partners around the world, creating high-paying careers for Canadians across defence supply chains.

The Defence Industrial Strategy positions Canadian industry to take advantage of $180 billion in defence procurement opportunities and $290 billion in defence-related capital investment opportunities in Canada over the next ten years, with an anticipated $125 billion downstream economic benefit by 2035. The Defence Industrial Strategy will create 125,000 high-paying careers, increase our defence exports by 50 percent, raise the share of defence acquisitions awarded to Canadian firms to 70 percent, and grow Canadian defence industry revenues by 240 percent. Within a decade, we will raise maritime fleet serviceability to 75 percent, land fleets to 80 percent, and aerospace fleets to 85 percent to bolster Canadian defence.

In total, the Defence Industrial Strategy is an investment of over half a trillion dollars in Canadian security, economic prosperity, and our sovereignty.

The Defence Investment Agency (DIA) is central to this strategy. It will streamline processes, cut red tape, and speed up delivery. It will equip the CAF with what it needs, when it needs it, and will prioritise manufacturing and strategic partnerships with Canadian firms, including small and medium-sized businesses. The DIA will also lead Canada's participation in joint procurement initiatives.

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy will strengthen security, create prosperity, and reinforce our strategic autonomy. The strategy has five pillars.



Canada will build: In the areas of homegrown strength and key sovereign capabilities, such as shipbuilding, aerospace, space, land systems, and digital technologies. New defence procurements will prioritise Canadian firms and Canadian manufacturing as a matter of policy.

Canada will partner: Where Canada lacks the capability to build domestically or there is an advantage to working jointly with partners, we will partner with trusted allies to deliver capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada will buy: When it is not feasible to build domestically or partner with an ally, Canada will buy equipment from allies, with strong conditions that spur reinvestment into the Canadian economy, support careers in our defence industry, and ensure Canadian sovereign control over the operation and sustainment of the newly acquired assets. Buy Canadian will be the North Star toward a new way of doing business in defence acquisitions. Taking these essential steps will reduce overreliance on foreign suppliers, foster national champions in our defence industry, secure sovereign control of our own equipment and intellectual property (IP), and create value across Canadian supply chains.



Establish a permanent Defence Advisory Forum. Led by the DIA, the Forum will engage with Canadian defence industry partners to speed up acquisition processes. Accelerate the security clearance process for defence sector personnel to remove barriers to entry and support growth in the sector and needed security infrastructure.



Utilise a new $4 billion Defence Platform at the Business Development Bank of Canada to ensure Canadian companies, including small and medium-sized businesses, have access to the capital they need.

Implement the $379.2 million Regional Defence Investment Initiative to support the growth and integration of Canadian small and medium-sized businesses into domestic and international defence supply chains.

Provide an initial amount of $656.9 million to support the development and commercialisation of defence and dual-use technologies, including through the Strategic Response Fund, Innovative Solutions Canada, and the Life Sciences Fund.

Create a Drone Innovation Hub at the National Research Council, with an investment of $105 million over three years, and develop an aircraft platform for research, development, demonstration, and qualification of new technologies for Canada's defence industries with an investment of $459 million over five years.

Create a new Bureau of Research, Engineering and Advanced Leadership in Innovation and Science (BOREALIS) to coordinate and accelerate defence research and innovation in frontier technologies.

Reinforce Canada's edge in high-value sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum, space, and others, championing Canadian industry to be a leader domestically and internationally.

Boost Canadian defence exports through a new dedicated team for export promotion.

Stand up a new Science and Research Defence Advisory Council later this year.

Appoint new trade commissioners in the United Kingdom and key European Union markets to support Canadian business abroad and ramp up Canada's presence at major global defence and aerospace trade shows. Support the sovereign control of Canadian defence-related IP for Canadian industry.



Launch the new Canadian Defence Industry Resilience Program, with initial investments starting this year, to strengthen Canada's sovereignty. The initial focus will be to increase production capacity for Canadian defence businesses, and begin producing nitrocellulose – a critical, high-demand energetic material for artillery – in Canada. To build Canada's future defence workforce, the government will launch a Canada Defence Skills Agenda focusing on four key priorities: strengthening the defence industry talent pipeline, addressing urgent skills needs, expanding the supply of skilled workers, and partnering with provinces, territories, and Indigenous rights holders.



Work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous rights holders, including in the North and the Arctic, to address security gaps, identify opportunities in technology and resources, and unlock new market opportunities for Canadian industry. Accelerate critical minerals projects and support the development of Canadian supply chains that are reliable, secure, and aligned with national defence and allied needs.

The Defence Industrial Strategy is a jobs strategy. It will create high-paying careers across the entire supply chain – from steel and aluminum welders to engineers, scientists, and manufacturers who turn Canadian resources into the equipment, ammunition, vehicles, and other critical capabilities that keep Canadians safe.

Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy will transform our military and defence supply chain – create good careers at home, open new markets for our businesses, and equip the CAF with the world-class equipment they need to protect Canada and our Allies.

“The work of defending Canada is the work of building Canada. Security and prosperity are mutually reinforcing foundations of the true North, strong and free. Our new Defence Industrial Strategy ensures Canada remains a sovereign nation, in charge of its own destiny. That's Canada strong, and that's what we are building, together.” ~ Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada.

The post Canada launches first Defence Industrial Strategy to strengthen security, create prosperity, and reinforce strategic autonomy appeared first on Caribbean News Global.