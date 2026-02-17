Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goldhaven Resources Corp


2026-02-17 03:10:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:55 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Reports results from four diamond drill holes-COPE-PDH-005, 006, 007, and 008-representing the first-ever drilling completed on the Company's high-priority West Gold-in-Soil Target at the Copeçal Gold Project, Mato Grosso, Brazil. Most significantly, hole COPE-PDH-008 has confirmed gold mineralization in unweathered bedrock beneath a deep saprolite weathering profile, validating the geological model that the Company's robust 6-kilometre surface geochemical anomaly is underlain by an in-situ hydrothermal gold system. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off $0.02 at $0.23.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

