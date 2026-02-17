403
Rua Gold Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:07 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc: Advises it has received approval for its secondary listing on the NZX Main Board Market operated by NZX Limited (NZX) in addition to its primary listing on the Toronto Securities Exchange (TSX). RUA GOLD will commence trading on the NZX at 10.00am (New Zealand time) on February 23, 2026 under the symbol RGI. Rua Gold Inc shares V are trading off $0.02 at $1.35.
