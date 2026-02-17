MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) South Florida Vascular Associates Expands to Palm Beach, Bringing Advanced Vascular Care to the Community South Florida Vascular Associates (SFVA), a leader in advanced vascular and interventional radiology care in South Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its third location in Palm Beach, Florida.

February 17, 2026 12:28 PM EST | Source: GetFeatured

Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - South Florida Vascular Associates (SFVA), a leader in advanced vascular and interventional radiology care in South Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its third location in Palm Beach, Florida. This expansion marks a significant step in the practice's mission to provide high-quality, minimally invasive non-surgical vascular treatments to more communities throughout the region.

Led by William Julien, MD a board-certified interventional radiologist and practice president, South Florida Vascular Associates is committed to delivering innovative care in a patient-centered environment. Dr. Julien brings extensive expertise in diagnosing and treating complex vascular conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm, carotid arteries, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), uterine fibroids and varicose veins.

"Our goal with this Palm Beach location, which is on the campus of JFK Hospital in Atlantis, is to make advanced vascular care more accessible to residents while maintaining the highest standards of treatment and patient comfort," said Dr. Julien. "We are thrilled to join this vibrant community and to offer our patients the same level of expertise that has defined South Florida Vascular Associates for over three decades."

The Palm Beach location joins SFVA's existing offices in Coconut Creek, and Plantation, Florida, solidifying the practice's presence across South Florida.

South Florida Vascular Associates has established a reputation for integrating advanced technology with compassionate care, and the Palm Beach office continues this tradition. SFVA's team of specialists ensures that every patient receives individualized care tailored to their unique vascular health needs.

The expansion into Palm Beach reflects SFVA's dedication to serving South Florida communities with world-class vascular care. Residents can now access a full range of interventional radiology procedures locally, with a focus on patient education, comfort, and long-term outcomes. This model has proven to be a safe, efficient and personalized alternative to having procedures performed in the hospital.

About South Florida Vascular Associates

South Florida Vascular Associates is a leading interventional radiology and vascular care practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, minimally invasive treatments for a wide range of conditions. With multiple locations across South Florida, the practice combines advanced technology, specialized expertise, and compassionate care to ensure optimal patient outcomes. From routine treatments to complex vascular procedures, SFVA is committed to keeping patients healthy while minimizing hospital visits. For more information, visit .

Media Contact







Name

South Florida Vascular Associates

Contact name

Rocio Julien

Contact phone

(954) 725-4141

Contact address

180 John F. Kennedy Dr. Suite 200

City

Atlantis

State

Florida

Zip

33462

Country

US

Url



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: GetFeatured