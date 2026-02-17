Samuel Freeze is a PhD student in Clinical Forensic Psychology at Simon Fraser University in the Crime and Violence Risk Lab. He is also a student member of the Mental Health, Law, and Policy Institute. His current research on gun violence and violence risk assessment is funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

