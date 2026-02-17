Mauricio A. Garcia-Barrera

Professor of Psychology, University of Victoria

I am a native of Medellin, Colombia. After completing my bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of Antioquia, I relocated to Georgia (US), where I obtained my Master's (2005) and PhD (2008) in Psychology (School Psychology/Developmental Neuropsychology emphasis) at the University of Georgia. I am now a Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Victoria (BC, Canada), which I joined in 2008. At UVic, I created the CORTEX lab [], a research lab specialized in the study of the neural and behavioural foundations of executive functioning. I am now the Associate Dean Research and Graduate Studies for the Faculty of Social Sciences. I also serve as Associate Editor of the APA journal Psychological Assessment and I am the past President of the Latin American Association of Neuropsychology (2018-2021). My research focuses on the study of executive functioning, our ability to problem-solve, make decisions, and organize cognitive processes towards achieving a goal. I have a particular interest in the psychometric assessment of executive function, but most of my research focuses on clinical events or environmental variables that may modify the lifespan development of this self-regulatory capacity, such as the effects of positive life experiences ranging from sports participation and leadership-based employment to negative experiences such as brain injury (e.g., sports concussions, hypoxic/anoxic brain damage associated with synthetic drug overdose), the experience of war, and the intersections between brain injury, mental health, and addictions.



2024–present Professor, University of Victoria

2014–2024 Associate professor, University of Victoria 2008–2014 Assistant Professor, University of Victoria

2008 University of Georgia, Psychology

