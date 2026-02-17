Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Congratulates Hashemite Leadership, Jordanians On Start Of Ramadan


2026-02-17 03:06:57
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb 17 (Petra) - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan congratulated the Hashemite leadership and the Jordanian people on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing the nation goodness and blessings.
Hassan said in a post on social media, "Ramadan Mubarak, and happy new year to you all. We ask God in this holy month to protect our dear homeland and our wise Hashemite leadership and to grant us continued goodness and blessings."

Jordan News Agency

