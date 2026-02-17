Whipping Cream Market Size To Reach USD 12.21 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence Report

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Whipping Cream Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has released a comprehensive report on the whipping cream market, providing in-depth insights into market size, growth drivers, product innovation, and regional expansion trends through 2031.

Whipping Cream Market Size and Growth Outlook

The global whipping cream market size is projected to grow from USD 9.09 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 12.21 billion by 2031, reflecting steady expansion during the forecast period. Rising demand in home baking, specialty coffee beverages, and dessert applications continues to support long-term whipping cream market growth.

Both dairy-based and plant-based cream formats are gaining popularity across multiple consumer segments. Increased investments by dairy cooperatives, improved UHT processing technologies, and regulatory clarity for plant-based labeling are expanding product availability and strengthening the competitive dynamics within the whipping cream industry.

Key Trends Driving Whipping Cream Market Growth

Rising Home-Baking Culture

The surge in home baking during pandemic-related lockdowns has evolved into a sustained consumer habit. In Europe and North America, demand for premium whipping cream with higher milkfat content remains strong. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets are witnessing increasing adoption of Western-style desserts, further expanding the whipping cream market share globally.

Growth of Plant-Based Cream Alternatives

The non-dairy segment is registering notable growth as consumers prioritize health and sustainability. Coconut, oat, and soy-based creams now replicate the texture and whipping performance of dairy cream more effectively than earlier formulations. Regulatory frameworks allowing plant-based creams to use dairy descriptors (with clear source labeling) are encouraging brand investment and expanding the whipping cream market forecast potential among flexitarian consumers.

Expansion in Specialty Coffee and Beverage Applications

Specialty coffee outlets and quick-service chains are increasingly incorporating whipped cream and cold-foam toppings into beverage menus. Innovations such as ready-to-use aerosol formats and cold-foam lines are broadening consumption occasions beyond desserts into daily beverage routines. This diversification is reinforcing repeat purchases and expanding the overall whipping cream market size.

Whipping Cream Market Segmentation Overview

By Source



Dairy-Based Non-Dairy / Plant-Based

By Product Form



Liquid

Aerosol Others (Powdered, Frozen)

By Distribution Channel



Off-Trade (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) On-Trade (Cafés, Restaurants, Bakeries, Hotels)

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Whipping Cream Industry

The whipping cream market features established dairy cooperatives and multinational food companies competing on innovation, distribution scale, and product diversification.

Key Industry Participants Include:



Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla Foods AMBA

Land O'Lakes

FrieslandCampina N.V. Nestlé S.A.

These companies are investing in advanced UHT facilities, expanding plant-based portfolios, and strengthening retail and foodservice distribution to maintain and increase whipping cream market share.

Whipping Cream Market Forecast and Strategic Outlook

The whipping cream market forecast indicates sustained growth through 2031, driven by strong retail demand, premium dessert trends, specialty beverage integration, and plant-based innovation. Health-conscious reformulations, sustainable sourcing, and convenient packaging formats will continue shaping product development strategies.

As consumer preferences diversify across dairy and non-dairy options, companies within the Whipping Cream Industry that prioritize quality, functional performance, and distribution expansion are expected to strengthen their position in both retail and foodservice channels.

Coconut Cream Market - The coconut cream market is estimated at USD 0.93 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.79%. Market expansion is supported by rising vegan and plant-based food trends, along with increased usage in desserts, beverages, and cooking applications.

Coffee Creamer Market - The coffee creamer market was valued at USD 7.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 7.97 billion in 2026 to USD 10.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Growth is fueled by the rising coffee culture, demand for flavored creamers, and innovations in ready-to-use coffee products.

Dairy Cream Market - The dairy cream market was valued at USD 25.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 26.57 billion in 2026 to USD 35.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.76%. Key drivers include increased consumption of dairy-based desserts, culinary applications, and the rising popularity of premium dairy products.

