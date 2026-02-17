Step Inside A Story That Stays With You Forever: 'Sugar Grove Academy: Mother's Day' By Whitney Knowles

'Sugar Grove Academy: Mother's Day' by Whitney Knowles is an inspiring story about finding out who you are-and learning to love that person, even when the world expects something else.

The story revolves around Cortney Gayle, an extraordinary teenager. She's a halfling-half human, half Lightning Dragon-stuck between two worlds and unsure where she belongs. Raised with human values but tied to a powerful magical legacy, Cortney's journey to understand herself is something many readers will recognize. It's a story about identity, family, and the complicated pull of heritage, especially when it doesn't fit neatly into the boxes others expect.

Set in the magical halls of ' Sugar Grove Academy,' this book invites readers into a school unlike any other. From spell casting to animal shifting and run-ins with fae and elves, the academy bursts with wonder and challenge. But beyond the magic, the heart of the story lies in the friendships Cortney builds-real, meaningful connections with characters who are just as complex and full of heart as she is. Together, they face not just magical tests but emotional ones, learning the strength that comes from forgiveness, loyalty, and growing up.

This is a coming-of-age tale that touches on the weight of expectations, the courage it takes to make your own choices, and the deep human need to feel seen and understood. Through Cortney's trials, triumphs, and transformation, readers of all ages will find inspiration to embrace their own path-even when it's uncertain, even when it's hard.

With rich characters, a vibrant setting, and themes that speak to anyone trying to find their place , 'Sugar Grove Academy: Mother's Day' is more than a fantasy-it's a story you'll carry with you long after you turn the last page.

Availability

Book Name: Sugar Grove Academy: Mother's Day'

Author Name: Whitney Knowles

