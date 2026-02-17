Bronx Criminal Defense Attorney David Mejia Colgan Launches New Website To Help New Yorkers Navigate Criminal Charges

BRONX, NY - Individuals facing criminal charges in New York City now have enhanced access to legal information and representation through a newly launched online resource. Bronx criminal defense attorney David Mejia Colgan, Esq. announces the launch of his firm's new website, designed to provide comprehensive information about criminal defense rights and legal options.

According to Bronx criminal defense attorney David Mejia Colgan, being charged with a crime can leave individuals feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about their future. The new website offers detailed information about various criminal charges, defense strategies, and the court process to help New Yorkers understand their situations and available options. "Your reputation, your freedom, and your future are all on the line when facing criminal charges," explains Colgan. "This resource helps people understand what's happening and provides a clear path forward."

Bronx criminal defense attorney David Mejia Colgan brings over 30 years of experience to criminal matters throughout The Bronx, New York City, and beyond. As a graduate of NYU School of Law and former Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx, Colgan handled serious felony cases, including homicides, assaults, domestic violence, robberies, and sex crimes. His prosecutorial background provides unique insight into how cases are built and how they can be challenged.

Since 2005, Attorney Colgan has focused exclusively on defending clients in local, city, state, and federal courtrooms across New York and beyond. The new website reflects his commitment to direct, personal representation, where clients work directly with him rather than being passed to junior associates. "From day one, I'm your point of contact, your strategist, and your attorney," Colgan notes. "I handle all aspects of defense, from investigatory stages through arraignment, hearings, and trial."

The website provides information on defending against various charges, including violent crimes, weapons possession, drug offenses, domestic violence allegations, DWI charges, and financial crimes. Each section explains relevant New York statutes, potential penalties, and defense strategies available to those accused.

The resource also addresses the often-overlooked complexities of Desk Appearance Tickets. While these may seem less serious than custody arrests, they remain criminal charges with lasting consequences affecting employment, housing, and permanent records. The website explains possible outcomes, including dismissal, charge reduction, conditional discharge, and trial options.

As a native New Yorker and Bronx local, Colgan understands the community perspective and challenges residents face when accused of crimes. He is fluent in Spanish and known for courtroom advocacy skills developed through decades of trial experience on both sides of criminal proceedings. "This isn't just about legal training; it's about speaking the same language as the community I represent," adds Colgan.

The new website emphasizes the importance of early legal consultation. Criminal charges can affect jobs, families, residences, and records for years to come. Prosecutors pursue charges aggressively, making it essential for those accused to have experienced representation from the outset. The firm offers free consultations where individuals receive honest evaluations of their cases and clear explanations of next steps.

For those facing criminal charges in The Bronx or anywhere throughout New York City and New York State, the new website serves as both an educational resource and a gateway to experienced legal representation. Individuals can schedule consultations to discuss their specific situations and begin building defense strategies tailored to their circumstances.

About David Mejia Colgan, Esq.:

David Mejia Colgan is a Bronx-based criminal defense attorney dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals charged with crimes throughout New York City and New York State. A former Assistant District Attorney with over 30 years of experience, he provides personalized representation in felony and misdemeanor matters. For consultations, call (718) 484-8820.

