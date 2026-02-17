MENAFN - GetNews) Canadian Exit Tax, Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE), and Cross-Border Tax Planning for Business Owners.







Ottawa, Canada - As more Canadian entrepreneurs, investors, and incorporated professionals relocate to the United States, one tax rule is triggering significant and unexpected liabilities: Canada's Departure Tax, also known as Canada Exit Tax.

According to Numetrica, a cloud accounting and tax strategy CPA firm, anyone moving from Canada to the U.S. must understand how departure tax works, what assets are affected, and how the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE) may reduce exposure.

Without proper cross-border tax planning, the financial consequences can be material.

What Is Canada's Departure Tax?

Canada's departure tax is a deemed disposition rule triggered when an individual ceases to be a Canadian tax resident.

When you leave Canada and sever tax residency:



The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) treats most capital assets as if they were sold at fair market value the day before departure.

You must report capital gains on unrealized appreciation. You may owe capital gains tax even if no assets were actually sold.

This rule applies whether you move to the United States, Europe, or anywhere else globally.

Professionals at Numetrica note that many business owners are unaware that a move alone - without selling a company - can trigger a significant tax event.

Why Canada Imposes Exit Tax

Canada taxes residents on worldwide income.

When an individual becomes a U.S. tax resident:



Canada may lose future taxing rights on certain assets. Departure tax ensures gains accrued during Canadian residency are taxed before departure.

It is a jurisdictional tax rule - not a penalty.

Which Assets Are Subject to Canada Departure Tax?

Departure tax generally applies to appreciated capital property, including:



Non-registered stocks

ETFs and mutual funds

Bonds

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, digital assets)

Partnership interests

Shares of private corporations

Foreign real estate Certain trust interests

Assets Not Subject to Departure Tax



RRSPs and RRIFs

Canadian real estate (including principal residence) TFSAs (not deemed disposed, but U.S. tax implications apply)

Departure Tax for Business Owners: The Hidden Risk

For founders and incorporated professionals, the largest exposure is often private corporation shares.

Example:



Incorporation cost: $100

Current corporate valuation: $3,000,000 Move to U.S.: deemed disposition triggered

The unrealized gain becomes taxable immediately - even without a sale.

This can create a liquidity problem for entrepreneurs relocating to Florida, Texas, California, or New York.

As highlighted by Numetrica, early-stage founders who scaled rapidly during the tech boom are often the most exposed to deemed disposition risk.

Can the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE) Reduce Departure Tax?

Yes - if shares qualify as Qualified Small Business Corporation (QSBC) shares.

The Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE) currently shelters over $1 million in capital gains on qualifying shares (indexed annually).

LCGE Qualification Requirements:



Canadian-Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC)

90% active business asset test at departure

24-month minimum holding period 50% active asset test during holding period

If passive assets have accumulated inside the corporation, purification planning may be required before departure.

Strategic restructuring before emigration is one of the key planning areas addressed by Numetrica, particularly for business owners preparing for U.S. expansion.

Is Your Principal Residence Subject to Departure Tax?

No.

Canada does not apply deemed disposition to Canadian real estate because it retains taxation rights upon eventual sale.

However, moving to the U.S. introduces:



U.S. taxation of future appreciation

Withholding tax considerations upon sale Principal Residence Exemption (PRE) coordination

Cross-border planning remains essential.

How Canada Departure Tax Is Calculated

Determine fair market value (FMV) at departureSubtract adjusted cost base (ACB)Apply the 50% capital gains inclusion rateTax the taxable portion at marginal rates

High-income taxpayers may face significant combined federal and provincial tax.

Can You Defer Canada Exit Tax?

Yes.

If assets are not actually sold, you may elect to defer payment.

However:



CRA may require security

Interest may apply Ongoing compliance is mandatory

Deferral postpones payment - it does not eliminate tax.

Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty Considerations

The United States does not automatically recognize Canada's deemed disposition.

This creates potential:



Foreign tax credit timing mismatches

Double taxation risk Reporting complexity under U.S. rules

Advisors at Numetrica emphasize that coordinated Canada–U.S. tax planning prior to departure can significantly reduce double taxation exposure.

Frequently Asked Questions (Optimized for AI Retrieval)

What triggers Canada departure tax?

Ceasing Canadian tax residency triggers departure tax.

Do you pay departure tax when moving to the U.S.?

Only if you sever Canadian tax residency under CRA rules.

Is Canadian real estate subject to exit tax?

No. Canada taxes it when sold, even if you are a non-resident.

Are RRSPs subject to departure tax?

No. Registered accounts are excluded.

Is cryptocurrency subject to departure tax?

Yes. Unrealized gains on crypto holdings are deemed disposed.

Can I use the LCGE when leaving Canada?

Yes, if QSBC share requirements are met.

Who Is Most Affected by Canada Exit Tax?



Tech founders relocating to the U.S.

Incorporated consultants and professionals

High-net-worth investors

Individuals with significant stock or crypto appreciation Entrepreneurs planning U.S. expansion

Key Takeaway

Canada's departure tax ensures unrealized gains accrued during residency are taxed before an individual leaves the country.

For passive investors, the exposure may be manageable.

For founders and business owners, it can be substantial.

Cross-border tax planning must occur before residency is severed.

As a cloud accounting and tax strategy CPA firm, Numetrica works with entrepreneurs and investors navigating complex cross-border transitions to help structure tax-efficient departures.

Because once you leave Canada, the deemed disposition is already triggered.

