Distinguished Spine Biomechanics Specialist Dr. Shant Karayan, D.C., QME, Joins Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators (PME) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Shant Karayan, D.C., QME, a highly experienced chiropractic physician and spine biomechanics specialist, to its network of Qualified Medical Evaluators (QMEs). With more than three decades of clinical practice and advanced postdoctoral training in spinal trauma, imaging interpretation, and impairment rating, Dr. Karayan brings exceptional expertise in medical-legal spine evaluation to PME's distinguished panel.

Education and Licensure

Dr. Karayan earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Southern California University of Health Sciences School of Chiropractic in 1983, where he also completed his internship at the university's outpatient clinic. He additionally earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the same institution.

He has been a Licensed Doctor of Chiropractic in the State of California (License #16442) since 1985 and is a certified Qualified Medical Examiner (QME) in California.

Dr. Karayan successfully completed the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners examinations (Parts I & II and Physiotherapy).

Clinical Practice

Spine Rehabilitation Centers (dba) - Burbank, CA

1993 – Present

Dr. Karayan has devoted over 30 years to the diagnosis, treatment, and documentation of spinal injuries, with particular emphasis on trauma-related pathobiomechanics, ligamentous injury, disc pathology, and impairment evaluation. His practice focuses on comprehensive spine care, advanced imaging correlation, and detailed biomechanical analysis for both clinical and medical-legal applications.

Advanced Postgraduate Education & Specialization

Dr. Karayan has completed extensive postdoctoral education in:



Primary Spine Care & Case Management

MRI Spine Sequence Acquisition & Interpretation

Spinal Disc Microanatomy and Modic Changes

Interprofessional Collaboration in Mechanical Spine Pain

Demonstrative MRI Reporting of Disc Pathology He has also completed advanced training in:

Spinal Biomechanical Engineering

Cervical and Lumbar Pathobiomechanics

Digital Motion X-Ray Analysis

Alteration of Motion Segment Integrity (AOMSI)

Whiplash Trauma & Ligament Laxity

AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment (6th Edition)

Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) & Concussion Differentiation Trauma triage and collaborative spinal case management

His postgraduate coursework has been completed through accredited institutions including Cleveland University–Kansas City, Texas Chiropractic College, Parker College of Chiropractic, and joint ACCME providership programs with the State University of New York at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Areas of Medical-Legal Expertise

Dr. Karayan's medical-legal focus includes:



Spinal trauma biomechanics

Whiplash-associated disorders

Ligament instability and connective tissue pathology

MRI and digital radiographic analysis

Disc herniation, protrusion, extrusion, and fracture evaluation

Permanent impairment ratings utilizing AMA Guides (6th Edition) Collaborative triage with neurologists, neurosurgeons, and orthopedic surgeons

His analytical approach integrates quantitative imaging assessment, computerized biomechanical modeling, and structured reporting to support objective evaluation of injury causation and impairment.

Statement from PME

“Dr. Karayan's depth of expertise in spinal biomechanics, trauma analysis, and impairment rating brings tremendous value to our QME panel,” said Eduardo Passi Nam, Director of Operations at Prime Medical Evaluators.“His commitment to advanced imaging interpretation and evidence-based spinal evaluation strengthens PME's ability to deliver thorough, defensible, and high-quality medical-legal reports across California.”

Contact Information

For inquiries regarding QME evaluations or professional services with Dr. Shant Karayan, D.C., QME, please contact:

