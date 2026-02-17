Distinguished Spine Biomechanics Specialist Dr. Shant Karayan, D.C., QME, Joins Prime Medical Evaluators
Education and Licensure
Dr. Karayan earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Southern California University of Health Sciences School of Chiropractic in 1983, where he also completed his internship at the university's outpatient clinic. He additionally earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the same institution.
He has been a Licensed Doctor of Chiropractic in the State of California (License #16442) since 1985 and is a certified Qualified Medical Examiner (QME) in California.
Dr. Karayan successfully completed the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners examinations (Parts I & II and Physiotherapy).
Clinical Practice
Spine Rehabilitation Centers (dba) - Burbank, CA
1993 – Present
Dr. Karayan has devoted over 30 years to the diagnosis, treatment, and documentation of spinal injuries, with particular emphasis on trauma-related pathobiomechanics, ligamentous injury, disc pathology, and impairment evaluation. His practice focuses on comprehensive spine care, advanced imaging correlation, and detailed biomechanical analysis for both clinical and medical-legal applications.
Advanced Postgraduate Education & Specialization
Dr. Karayan has completed extensive postdoctoral education in:
Primary Spine Care & Case Management
MRI Spine Sequence Acquisition & Interpretation
Spinal Disc Microanatomy and Modic Changes
Interprofessional Collaboration in Mechanical Spine Pain
Demonstrative MRI Reporting of Disc Pathology He has also completed advanced training in:
Spinal Biomechanical Engineering
Cervical and Lumbar Pathobiomechanics
Digital Motion X-Ray Analysis
Alteration of Motion Segment Integrity (AOMSI)
Whiplash Trauma & Ligament Laxity
AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment (6th Edition)
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) & Concussion Differentiation
Trauma triage and collaborative spinal case management
His postgraduate coursework has been completed through accredited institutions including Cleveland University–Kansas City, Texas Chiropractic College, Parker College of Chiropractic, and joint ACCME providership programs with the State University of New York at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Areas of Medical-Legal Expertise
Dr. Karayan's medical-legal focus includes:
Spinal trauma biomechanics
Whiplash-associated disorders
Ligament instability and connective tissue pathology
MRI and digital radiographic analysis
Disc herniation, protrusion, extrusion, and fracture evaluation
Permanent impairment ratings utilizing AMA Guides (6th Edition)
Collaborative triage with neurologists, neurosurgeons, and orthopedic surgeons
His analytical approach integrates quantitative imaging assessment, computerized biomechanical modeling, and structured reporting to support objective evaluation of injury causation and impairment.
Statement from PME
“Dr. Karayan's depth of expertise in spinal biomechanics, trauma analysis, and impairment rating brings tremendous value to our QME panel,” said Eduardo Passi Nam, Director of Operations at Prime Medical Evaluators.“His commitment to advanced imaging interpretation and evidence-based spinal evaluation strengthens PME's ability to deliver thorough, defensible, and high-quality medical-legal reports across California.”
Contact Information
For inquiries regarding QME evaluations or professional services with Dr. Shant Karayan, D.C., QME, please contact:
Eduardo P. Nam Director of Operations Prime Medical Evaluators
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment