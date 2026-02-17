Into The Inferno: A 25Th Anniversary Tribute To The Firefighters Of September 11Th And The Family That Endures

TAMPA BAY, FL - In advance of the 25th Anniversary of September 11, a powerful new tribute book, Into The Inferno, honors the courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of the firefighters who responded to one of the most defining moments in American history. Written by Chaplain Tom McQueen, the book serves as both a memorial and a living testament to the brotherhood, resilience, and faith that continue to define the fire service decades after that tragic day.

Into The Inferno reflects deeply on the events of September 11, 2001, not only as a historical milestone but as a human story - one marked by selflessness, unwavering duty, and the profound bonds that unite firefighters and their families. Drawing from personal experiences, conversations within the fire service community, and reflections shaped by years of ministry and leadership, McQueen presents a narrative that honors those who ran toward danger when others sought safety.

“As we approach the 25th Anniversary of 9/11, it becomes increasingly important to preserve the stories that shaped an entire generation of firefighters,” said McQueen.“This book is not only about remembering loss - it is about celebrating the courage that lives on in every firehouse, every family, and every community that continues to carry the legacy forward.”

More than a historical account, Into The Inferno explores the spiritual and emotional impact of September 11 on first responders and their loved ones. Through thoughtful reflections and heartfelt storytelling, the book highlights the unseen sacrifices made long after the smoke cleared - the struggles, healing, and enduring commitment that define the firefighter's calling. Central to the message is the idea that the fire service is more than a profession; it is a family bound by shared purpose and compassion.

The release of Into The Inferno arrives at a significant cultural moment, as fire departments and communities across the nation prepare commemorations leading up to the anniversary year. The book is intended to serve as a resource for remembrance ceremonies, leadership discussions, and personal reflection. Readers will find themes of courage, commitment, and compassion woven throughout its pages - values that continue to inspire both veteran firefighters and the next generation entering the service.

Fire service leaders and chaplains who have previewed the book describe it as both a tribute and a source of encouragement. By blending personal insight with historical reflection, McQueen offers readers a perspective that speaks to the heart of the profession while remaining accessible to families and civilians seeking to better understand the legacy of 9/11.

“Twenty-five years later, the impact of that day is still felt in firehouses across America,” McQueen added.“My hope is that this book reminds us that even in the darkest moments, the spirit of service, courage, and faith endures.”

In addition to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, Into The Inferno acknowledges the strength of the families who continue to support firefighters behind the scenes. The book underscores how spouses, children, and communities form an essential part of the fire service mission, reinforcing the idea that the legacy of September 11 extends far beyond a single day in history.

Into The Inferno will be available through select distribution channels leading up to anniversary events, with plans for community discussions, fire service gatherings, and tribute presentations throughout the coming year. The project stands as a reminder that remembrance is not merely about looking back - it is about carrying forward the values forged in adversity. Currently, Into The Inferno is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble.

For firefighters, families, and readers seeking inspiration rooted in real-world courage, Into The Inferno offers a moving reflection on sacrifice, faith, and the enduring bonds that unite those who serve.

About the Author

Chaplain Tom McQueen is a hospice and fire chaplain, national speaker, and award-winning author dedicated to supporting first responders and their families. Through ministry, writing, and leadership within the Tampa Bay community, he has worked extensively through his nonprofit foundation, The Matthew25 Mission to strengthen the spiritual and emotional resilience of those who serve on the front line.

