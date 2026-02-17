Functional/Brain MRI Systems Market To Reach USD 1.25 Billion By 2031 As Advanced Neuroimaging Becomes Central To Clinical Decision-Making

MENAFN - GetNews)



Functional/Brain MRI System Market by Component (Magnet, RF Coil, Cooling System, Shim System), Field Strength (1.5T, 3T, 7T), Application (Brain Tumor, Presurgical Planning, Rehab, Epilepsy), Installed Base & Replacement Rate - Global Forecast to 2031

The global Functional/Brain MRI (fMRI) systems market is projected to grow from USD 0.85 billion in 2026 to USD 1.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. As healthcare systems intensify their focus on neurological disorders and precision diagnostics, functional MRI is emerging as a critical technology for real-time brain mapping and connectivity analysis.

What is fueling this sustained growth? Why are hospitals and research institutions accelerating investments in advanced fMRI platforms? And how are technology upgrades reshaping procurement strategies across imaging departments?

The answer lies in the rising global burden of neurological conditions, the need for faster and more accurate diagnostics, and the growing clinical value of functional neuroimaging beyond traditional structural MRI.

Rising Neurological Disease Burden Driving Demand

Functional MRI is increasingly utilized to assess epilepsy, brain tumors, stroke recovery, neurodegenerative diseases, and mental health disorders. Unlike conventional MRI, fMRI provides dynamic insights into brain activity and functional connectivity-making it indispensable for presurgical planning, rehabilitation assessment, and neurological research.

Global stroke incidence alone underscores the urgency. According to the World Stroke Organization, more than 12 million people worldwide are expected to experience their first stroke in 2025, with approximately 6.5 million fatalities. Stroke incidence rises significantly with age, and its global economic impact currently represents 0.66% of global GDP. Total stroke-related costs are projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030.

How does this translate into market opportunity? Healthcare providers are under mounting pressure to adopt advanced brain imaging technologies that can expedite diagnosis, improve surgical outcomes, and support personalized treatment pathways.

Magnets & Electromagnets Segment Dominates in 2025

By component, the magnets & electromagnets segment held the dominant market share in 2025.

High-performance magnet systems form the backbone of modern fMRI platforms. Manufacturers are prioritizing stronger magnetic fields and improved electromagnetic performance to enhance image clarity, reduce scan times, and support more accurate brain mapping.

These core components significantly influence capital purchasing decisions, particularly for institutions expanding neuroimaging capabilities. Magnet systems require substantial upfront investment and periodic upgrades, generating higher revenue compared to auxiliary components such as patient tables and accessories.

Ongoing R&D is expected to further accelerate this segment's growth. At the ISMRM 2022 conference, Bruker introduced innovative 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets for its preclinical MRI systems portfolio, reinforcing the industry's push toward higher-field performance.

For hospital administrators and imaging center executives, magnet upgrades represent long-term strategic investments aligned with expanding neurological service lines.

3T MRI Systems Lead by Field Strength

By field strength, 3T MRI systems accounted for the largest share of the functional/brain MRI systems market in 2025.

Compared to 1.5T and lower-field systems, 3T MRI platforms deliver stronger magnetic fields, clearer imaging, shorter scan durations, and more precise functional mapping. These advantages make 3T systems the preferred choice for applications such as presurgical planning, epilepsy evaluation, brain tumor assessment, stroke recovery monitoring, and research into neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders.

The segment is also expected to grow throughout the forecast period, driven by technological innovation and product launches. In November 2025, Royal Philips introduced the BlueSeal Horizon, a helium-free 3T MRI platform designed to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency.

For CFOs and healthcare strategists, 3T systems offer a balance between clinical performance and economic viability, reinforcing their dominant market position.

US to Maintain Leadership in North America

The United States is projected to hold the largest share of the North American functional/brain MRI systems market during the forecast period.

High healthcare expenditure enables hospitals, specialty clinics, and research institutions to invest in advanced neuroimaging infrastructure. The country's extensive network of leading hospitals, medical schools, and neuroscience research centers further strengthens its market position.

Rising neurological disease prevalence is another critical driver. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in May 2024, nearly 3 million adults in the US are living with epilepsy. This substantial patient population continues to increase demand for functional MRI in diagnosis, monitoring, and presurgical evaluation.

As neurological disorders become more prevalent and precision medicine initiatives expand, the US market is expected to remain a key revenue contributor and innovation hub.

Strategic Implications for Healthcare Leaders

Why does this market matter now?

Functional MRI systems are transitioning from specialized research tools to essential clinical infrastructure. The growing emphasis on personalized neurology, improved surgical outcomes, and data-driven treatment planning is elevating fMRI from optional technology to strategic necessity.

For healthcare executives, investments in high-field magnet systems, 3T MRI platforms, and advanced neuroimaging capabilities are directly linked to service expansion, patient outcomes, and competitive positioning.

With projected growth to USD 1.25 billion by 2031, the functional/brain MRI systems market represents a compelling opportunity at the intersection of clinical innovation, demographic trends, and capital equipment modernization.