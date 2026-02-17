Transplantmatch Launches Free Platform To Compare Hair Transplant Clinics, Costs, And Results Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) New comparison tool helps patients navigate the $12 billion hair restoration market with verified clinic profiles, before-and-after galleries, and medical tourism guides spanning 10+ countries.

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 17, 2026 - TransplantMatch ( ) today announced the public launch of its free hair transplant comparison platform, giving patients an independent resource to research clinics, compare pricing, and view real patient results before committing to a procedure.

With over 200 verified clinics listed across Turkey, South Korea, India, Thailand, Mexico, Spain, the UK, Germany, and other major hair transplant destinations, TransplantMatch addresses a critical gap in an industry where patients often rely on scattered forum posts and paid advertisements to make decisions about procedures costing $2,000 to $30,000.

"Getting a hair transplant is one of the most researched decisions people make - but the information out there is fragmented and often biased toward whoever pays the most for ads," said Justin Hartfield, founder of TransplantMatch and co-founder of Weedmaps. "We built TransplantMatch to be the comparison shopping experience that patients deserve - transparent pricing, verified results, and honest guides to help people make informed choices."

Key features of TransplantMatch include:

. Hair Transplant Clinic Comparison Tool - Side-by-side comparisons of clinics by technique (FUE, FUT, DHI), pricing, surgeon credentials, and patient ratings

. Celebrity Before & After Gallery - Celebrity & Verified patient result photos organized by procedure type, graft count, and time since surgery

. Medical Tourism Guides - Comprehensive destination guides covering costs, travel logistics, aftercare, and cultural considerations for 10+ countries

. Cost Calculators - Personalized estimates based on hair loss pattern, desired technique, and preferred destination

. Surgeon Profiles - Detailed profiles including training, certifications, specializations, and patient reviews

The global hair transplant market is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2028, driven by growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures and the rise of medical tourism. Turkey alone performs over 500,000 hair transplant procedures annually, with international patients making up the majority.

TransplantMatch is free for patients. The platform generates revenue through verified clinic partnerships while maintaining editorial independence in all rankings and reviews.

About TransplantMatch

TransplantMatch is a free hair transplant comparison platform helping patients research clinics, compare costs, and view verified results worldwide. Founded by Justin Hartfield - a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Weedmaps - TransplantMatch aims to bring transparency and data-driven decision making to the hair restoration industry. Learn more at.