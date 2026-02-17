Sportmusic Expands Its Exclusive Sports Music Library To 4,000 Tracks And Launches The Landmark Goldstein Original Series

Florida, USA - SportMusic, the globally recognized digital powerhouse for professional sports music, today announced a monumental expansion of its services. This milestone includes the growth of its curated library to over 4,000 exclusive music tracks organized into 200 specialized digital albums, alongside the highly anticipated launch of the Goldstein Original Series - a collection of original music composed exclusively for the platform. This strategic expansion further solidifies SportMusic position as the premier global resource for all range of athletes, coaches, and choreographers.

Revolutionizing Music for High-Performance Sports

SportMusic provides an unparalleled suite of professional music services for disciplines where the auditory landscape directly dictates competitive outcomes. In sports such as figure skating, ice dancing, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, acrobatic and artistic gymnastics, music is not merely an accompaniment; it is a technical requirement. The platform's expansion addresses a growing global demand for music that meets the rigorous standards of international judging systems and artistic evaluation criteria.

For decades, the team at SportMusic has specialized in custom music editing, sophisticated music arranging, original composition for sport as well as other useful services including a free service. The new expansion allows for a more diverse range of "competition-ready" tracks that are pre-adapted to the energy curves and structural needs of competition programs.

The Goldstein Original Series: A New Era of Composition

The centerpiece of this announcement is the Goldstein Original Series (GOS). Unlike traditional music libraries that rely on existing commercial tracks, this series features music written specifically for the unique demands of modern sports. Each composition is designed with the understanding of physical movement, breath control, and the necessary "peaks and valleys" of a world-class routine. The price of GOS tracks includes the Custom Music Editing service and a license for worldwide competitive use.

Alexander Goldstein, the Creative Director of SportMusic, is the visionary behind this series. As a renowned professional composer and music producer, Goldstein's influence on the sporting world is unmatched. Having personally created and adapted music for 41 Olympic medalists and hundreds of World, European, Four Continents and National medalists, his expertise ensures that every track in the Goldstein Original Series is infused with the "DNA of victory."

"Our goal is to provide music that speaks the language of the athlete," says Goldstein. "The Goldstein Original Series offers sound concepts that giving our clients a distinct competitive advantage through exclusivity and structural perfection."

Unprecedented Value: Free Tracks and Demo Accessibility

In a move to make professional music more accessible than ever, SportMusic has introduced a highly competitive pricing and service model. Clients utilizing the platform's Custom Music Editing service will get the tracks they select for such editing free of charge, with the exception of the newly launched Goldstein Original Series tracks.

To ensure total confidence in the selection process, SportMusic now allows free download of full music demo versions. This transparency enables coaches and choreographers to test the music on the ice, or floor, or in the pool before making a final commitment to a program or routine, ensuring the rhythm and energy perfectly match the athlete's movement.

Exclusive Access and Technical Superiority

A defining feature of SportMusic is its uniqueness. With the exception of certain classical repertoire at Amplified Masterpieces series, the vast majority of the 4,000- track library is not available on public streaming platforms or in digital stores. This exclusivity ensures that athletes can perform to music that sounds fresh and distinct to judges and audiences.

The library is meticulously curated into albums based on music genres and styles, making it an essential tool for artistic exploration. Whether an athlete is looking for a traditional orchestral arrangement or a cutting-edge modern soundscape, the platform provides high fidelity, professional-grade audio designed to maintain clarity in large arena acoustic environments.

Commitment to Education and Global Support

Beyond its role as a music provider, SportMusic serves as a global educational hub. The platform's Educational Blog has become a vital resource for the sporting community, offering deep dives into:



The logic of music selection for specific age groups.

Technical tips for routine construction and timing.

Strategies for maximizing scores in artistic interpretation. Guidance on navigating international competition music regulations.

In a philanthropic move that underscores its commitment to the sport, SportMusic

continues to offer one of its professional services, Music Review, completely free of charge. This initiative ensures that emerging or accomplished athletes have access to professional expertise before their programs or routines are submitted to competitions.

About SportMusic

SportMusic is the world's leading specialized music platform for competitive sports. From custom editing and sound enhancement to original film-score-quality compositions, the platform supports athletes at every level - from beginners to Olympic legends. Under the artistic direction of Alexander Goldstein, SportMusic continues to bridge the gap between musical art and athletic excellence.

For more information, to explore the new Goldstein Original Series, or to access the exclusive library, visit SportMusic.